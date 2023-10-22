The Most Disturbing Pokemon Fan Theories

This theory makes sense, but the implications are terrifying. Pokemon Diamond and Pearl includes the Canalave Library as one of the locations, and it’s filled with ancient texts that shine a light on the history of the world. One such text reads, “There once were Pokémon that married people,” the translation explains. “This was a normal thing long ago. People and Pokémon were the same.”

Ghost Pokemon frequently have disturbing Pokedex entries explaining they are the trapped spirits of dead humans, from Drifloon being a collection of lost souls to Frosslass, the spirit of a woman who died along an icy mountain. If people can become Pokemon, does that mean Pokemon are unevolved humans, or are humans unevolved Pokemon? And can you trap someone in a Pokeball if you try hard enough?