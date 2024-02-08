Denzel Washington Reteams With His Best Director For Classic Thriller Remake

By Douglas Helm |

Denzel Washington and Spike Lee working together is one of Hollywood’s most potent combinations, and the stars are aligning for the two to bring us another masterpiece. Apple Original Films and A24 are parenting to bring us the film High and Low, which will star Washington with Lee directing. Even more exciting, the film is an English-language version of the 1963 crime thriller of the same name by the legendary Akira Kurosawa.