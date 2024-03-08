Star Trek Nearly Destroyed Because Of One Series Finale

With that being said, we think that if Deep Space Nine had ended in such a way, it would have spelled disaster for the franchise. For one thing, the “‘it was all a dream” is a sure way to anger fans and make them think they’ve wasted all those hours watching the show. Just ask fans of the classic TV show St. Elsewhere who had to watch a series finale confirming that all six seasons of the show actually took place in the imagination of a young autistic boy who dreamed up entire worlds inside a snow globe.

To expand on this idea, it’s one thing for a TV show to dangle a potential crazy twist: the obvious comparison is the Buffy the Vampire Slayer “Normal Again,” which introduced the idea that the entire show might be a delusional fantasy on the part of a mental patient named Buffy Summers. Playing the “is any of this actually real?” card with audiences is a great way to give them goosebumps, but definitively stating that everything was fake immediately destroys all of the stakes the show has spent long years building up.