The DCU Is Doomed Before It Begins For One Unavoidable Reason

The great irony here is that there is a very easy way for the MCU to regain its glamor and for the DCU to become a success, but it is a method that Disney and Warner Bros. executives will never embrace. Simply put, each universe should try creating smaller, experimental movies and TV shows whose lower budgets will translate to more creative adventures with more diverse characters.

That’s honestly what made Netflix Marvel shows like Daredevil and Jessica Jones a success: the smaller scale of each series led to character-driven stories with realistic stakes that didn’t require any familiarity with previous Marvel films like Avengers.

However, after movies like Endgame and Captain Marvel each earned Disney over a billion dollars at the box office, executives began frantically hoping every superhero movie would earn that much. But you have to spend money to gain money, which is why both Marvel and DC threw piles and piles of money at productions like The Flash and The Marvels.

But by the time these bloated, big-budget hit theaters, audiences were so worn out by the combination of bad films and boring TV shows that they didn’t show up, turning each movie into a box office failure.