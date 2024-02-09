Walking Dead Star Reveals Cool Role In Chris Hemsworth Star Trek 4 Story

Although Dania Gurira is no longer involved, Star Trek 4 is still in the works (albeit with some hiccups). In late 2019, Noah Hawley, known for his work on Fargo and Legion, took the helm as the writer and director. Interestingly, his vision excluded familiar faces like Kirk or Picard. However, by 2021, Hawley departed the project, making room for Matt Shakman, fresh from his success with WandaVision.

In 2022, Shakman also left to direct Fantastic Four for Marvel. Still, Star Trek 4 remains in “active development” and is intended to mark the “final chapter” of the main series. But the project has struggled to regain momentum as writer Lindsey Anderson Beer exited the project in 2023, leaving in a similar state as Dania Gurira’s Star Trek movie.