See Brie Larson Weight Training In Her Incredibly Tight Pants For The Marvels

By Michileen Martin | 13 seconds ago

If you’re going to play one of the most powerful superheroes in the universe, you better look the part. That probably explains why lately when we see Brie Larson on social media, she’s often busy pushing her physical limits in challenging workouts. In her latest workout video, we get to see quite a lot of the actress considering how form-fitting her workout garb is.

The new video was posted to Brie Larson’s Instagram, filmed by her trainer Jason Walsh. While Larson doesn’t say exactly what new goal she’s reached here, it seems clear by her reaction that she’s achieving a new personal best.When she starts the video, she’s clearly doubtful she’ll succeed, saying “We’ll see.” Fittingly, Larson is playing Ariana Grande’s God Is A Woman as she completes 6 reps of a lifting exercise with what looks to be an extremely challenging amount of weight. When she finishes, she turns to her trainer and says in disbelief, “That’s six?” When he confirms the number, she dances in celebration. You can see the video below.

This is far from the first time Brie Larson has shared the workouts necessary to keep herself in shape for The Marvels. In early October, the actress posted a video on Twitter while doing push ups in a silver-gray workout two-piece. She captioned the post with the controversial opinion “push ups are fun?” You can see the video below.

Originally set to hit theaters next November, The Marvels — like most of Marvel’s post-2021 film slate — has been delayed. Instead of November 2022, The Marvels is now scheduled to be released February 17, 2023. Brie Larson will reprise the role Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel and Samuel L. Jackson will return as Nick Fury. While Akira Akbar played the young Monica Rambeau in 2019’s Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris will be there as the adult version of the character, who she first played earlier this year in WandaVision. Iman Vellani will be there as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel.

So far there’s been no firm word on what villain will be locking horns with Brie Larson and her allies in The Marvels, though an intriguing rumor bubbled to the surface at the end of October. In May, Deadline reported Zawe Ashton (Velvet Buzzsaw) had been cast as a villain in The Marvels, and now there are reports suggesting Ashton will be playing a gender-swapped version of the minor Kree villain Ael-Dan.

If Ashton is playing Ael-Dan, then there will be at least one subtle irony in the choice: while The Marvels will take place after the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, in the source material Ael-Dan lived and died in the 1990’s, the same era of Brie Larson’s first Marvel film. The Kree villain first appears in 1991’s Silver Surfer #53 seeking to claim the throne of the Kree Empire, and the following year he’s killed by the Avenger Deathbird during the event Operation Galactic Storm. So, if the Ael-Dan rumors are true, then in most likelihood Captain Marvel will once again find herself clashing with the Kree.