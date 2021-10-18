Marvel’s Movie Schedule Has Been Totally Delayed, Some Movies Cancelled

By Faith McKay | 15 seconds ago

Wow. The pandemic has trained audiences to become more accustomed to major shifts in movie releases, but Marvel has just made a huge shift in their schedule. According to what Deadline has learned, almost every single upcoming Marvel movie beyond Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home has new release dates. This massive shift in release dates is reportedly due to production changes that caused Disney to need to move their release schedule around. Let’s take a look at the list of movies with new release dates.

Doctor Strange 2 was originally scheduled for a release date of March 25, 2022, Marvel has now moved Benedict Cumberbatch’s sequel a few months out to a new release date of May 6, 2022. That was the same date that Thor: Love and Thunder was originally scheduled for. Chris Hemsworth’s movie is now scheduled for a release a couple of months later on July 8, 2022.

The new date for Chris Hemsworth’s movie was the date originally assigned to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. That Marvel sequel is currently in production in Atlanta. Black Panther 2 has a new release date of November 11, 2022, which is many months later.

The new date for the Black Panther sequel was originally given to Brie Larson’s follow-up. The Marvels will now release on February 17, 2023. This knocked Ant-Man 3 off of that date, pushing Paul Rudd’s film back. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will not release on July 28, 2023.

The release date changes are definitely something that is bound to upset a lot of Marvel fans. Then there’s the next punch: a couple of months have simply been scrubbed from the schedule without further answers from the studio. On their release schedule, the studio had a couple of untitled Marvel movies. Previously, two live-action movies sat in their lineup. One was scheduled for July 14, 2023, and another for October 6, 2023. These movies were fun mysteries. Did the dates belong to Fantastic Four? We may never know because they’ve simply been removed from the schedule.

Another untitled Marvel movie has remained on the schedule but had its release date moved. That title moved from November 10, 2023, to November 3, 2023, which actually moves it a week sooner than previously announced.

The good news for Chris Pratt fans is that in the middle of all this chaos, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 remains firmly in place. It’s the only Marvel movie exception in all the shifting release dates. The third installment has kept its release date of May 5, 2023, which is still, unfortunately, a very long time away.

These new release dates are likely to be a shock to fans. While a lot of movies have changed release dates over the past two years, this shift sees a shift for nearly every Marvel movie. From the studio’s perspective, changing the schedule must have been a lot of work. Studios have to decide what dates will give their movies the best odds, what competition they’re going to see in the theaters and a list of other factors that affect how much money they’re likely to make. That being said, you can’t release a movie that isn’t finished. Hopefully, these will be the last round of changes for Marvel movies for a while.