Best Movies That Take Place On Submarines

Hunter Killer, the most recent and contemporary submarine movie on our list, touts an all-star cast of actors, including Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman, Linda Cardellini, and rapper-turned-actor Common. The film follows Butler’s Captain Joe Glass as he embarks upon a time-sensitive hunt for a U.S. submarine that has gone missing somewhere in the Arctic Ocean.

After realizing that a group of Russian revolutionaries are planning to coup their government, Captain Glass uncovers a global conspiracy that threatens to unravel the nature of international relations as we know it. In order to prevent a nuclear conflict, Glass and a team of elite Navy SEALS must traverse the harsh terrain of enemy waters in order to rescue to kidnapped Russian president.