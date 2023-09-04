The Jokers Ranked: Best Of Batman’s Biggest Villain

In the animated film Batman: Under the Red Hood, voice actor John DiMaggio fills the Joker’s spats with a gritty and gleeful portrayal sure to make your skin crawl. It helps that DiMaggio was working from one of the DC animated film scripts ever produced.

Based on the 2005-2006 comic book run, the film introduces a new vigilante called the Red Hood. His identity is revealed to be Jason Todd, a former version of Robin, who was resurrected after being beaten to death by the Joker.

The film pushes Batman’s moral code to the limit, and DiMaggio delivers a convincing performance of some of the Joker’s most heinous moments.