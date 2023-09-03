The Best Anthony Mackie Movies Streaming On Netflix

Oh, Point Blank. Let’s chat. So, if you ever wondered, “What would happen if Falcon (sorry, Captain America now) decided to partner up with Crossbones?”, well, here’s your answer.

Anthony Mackie stars as an ER nurse. Yeah, you read that right, not flying around with vibranium wings, but saving lives in a hospital. Just when he thought he could have a low-key job, he gets thrown into the middle of a police conspiracy thanks to his wounded criminal brother-in-law.

Add Frank Grillo into the mix (Crossbones from the MCU, but here, just a regular gun-toting dude) and you’ve got yourself a recipe for some seriously chaotic buddy-cop vibes. They’re not exactly cops, but you get the gist.

To sum it up: If you love watching Anthony Mackie, and you’ve ever thought, “I need to see this guy in scrubs, getting into high-speed chases”, then Point Blank on Netflix is your jam. It’s action-packed, it’s funny, and, let’s be real, it’s Anthony Mackie. What’s not to love?