The ’90s Blockbuster Epic That Killed A Genre For Almost A Decade Gets Huge Upgrade

By Brian Myers |

For those old enough to remember the most talked about movies from the mid-1990s, the name Cutthroat Island is one that is sure to stir up some conversation. Dubbed one of the most disappointing films of the decade, Cutthroat Island was, in retrospect, a collection of celluloid that MGM probably wishes had never made it off the cutting room floor. Box office poison aside, the film will soon be available in 4K Blu-ray and set inside its own collectible steel book.