1970s Sci-Fi Horror Thriller Will Break Your Brain

The horror genre has become somewhat stale, as nearly all the possible tropes have been explored. Unborn twin going on a killing spree? Check. A battle between angels and humanity caught in the crossfire? Check. Satanic killer nuns? Check. But every now and then, we’re reminded of some oldies-but-goldies that truly helped define the horror genre and its numerous sub-genres, like the original Exorcist or The Visitor.

The latter, also known as Stridulum, is a 1979 sci-fi horror movie that stands out as a rather unique entry in the genre. The movie opens in an otherworldly setting where Jerzy Colsowicz experiences a vision of a young girl with immense powers who’s also part of a cosmic conflict between Zatteen, an evil force with psychic abilities, and Yahweh, his benevolent counterpart.

Those acquainted with the history of cinematography will easily recognize the blend of Italian and American cinematic influences, which only add to the film’s enigmatic tone.

It’s a classic tale of a battle between good and evil, but considering that we’re discussing a sci-fi horror with some dogmatic influences, the evil most certainly triumphs by the time The Visitor ends.

You can watch the entire movie for free on YouTube.

The movie was initially released in 1979 in Italy, with a later release date in Atlanta and a 1980 release date for the rest of the US. It was directed by Giulio Paradisi, based on a story written by the Egyptian-Italian writer and producer Ovidio G. Assonitis, starring a rather notable cast, including John Huston, Shelley Winters, Mel Ferrer, Glenn Ford, and Sam Peckinpah, among others.

The Visitor's appeal is also partly due to its thematic resemblance to other horror releases

Despite a reasonably good cast and crew, The Visitor failed to gain any immediate recognition nor a widespread audience upon release. Thus, it’s safe to assume that it didn’t really fare well at the box office, as the earnings aren’t currently disclosed anywhere online.

The only available information associated with the film’s finances is the budget, standing at $800,000, which was more than reasonable at the time. But, as with many misunderstood horrors of the past, The Visitor gained a cult following in the decades to come.

Interestingly enough, the movie managed to impress the critics upon release but still failed to capture the interest of broader audiences apart from the aforementioned cult following. The formation of the cult following surrounding The Visitor happened partly due to its unique mixture of sci-fi and horror elements.

This genre mix started to gain attention in the later ‘70s (like Alien). The Visitor‘s appeal is also partly due to its thematic resemblance to other horror releases, and its use of universal horror tropes—we’re referring to dogmatic influences within its narrative.

Another contributing factor to its popularity among a dedicated audience could be the DVD release by Code Red in 2010, which made The Visitor the first movie that has been presented in its uncut form in the US. But the biggest contributor is, most definitely, the film’s remastered re-release from 2013/2014, which significantly added to its growing reputation as a cult classic and cemented its status as one of the most unique entries in the sci-fi horror genre. Those who want to give The Visitor a shot can first listen to this GenreVision podcast dedicated to revisiting the sci-fi film.