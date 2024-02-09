Tyne Daly Unexpectedly Hospitalized, Drops Out Of Broadway Show

When Tyne Daly was led to withdraw from her role in the play due to illness, the show had to find a way to continue. The very first preview performance of the play was set to open on Feb 2nd but was canceled. The second showing was set for the very next day, and Tony nominee Isabel Keating (Judy Garland in The Boy from Oz) stepped in as a temporary replacement for Daly.

When it was certain that Tyne Daly would not be able to return to her position in the cast, The Office star Amy Ryan was officially cast in her place. Keating will continue in the role until February 13th when Ryan is scheduled to take over as lead.

Director Scott Ellis had this to say of the situation, “With respect and admiration for Tyne [Daly], we wish her the best and a quick recovery.” He went on to thank Isabel Keating for being flexible enough to step into the role without much preparation. She only had one day of rehearsal before going live with her performance.