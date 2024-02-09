Tyne Daly Unexpectedly Hospitalized, Drops Out Of Broadway Show
Tyne Daly, best known for her roles in the hit shows Cagney & Lacey and Judging Amy, was set to star in the Broadway production of Doubt but had to withdraw from the part after a sudden hospitalization. Though not much is known about her ailment, Daly’s media reps say that she is expected to make a full recovery.
A Long, Distinguished Career
Tyne Daly has had a career in show business for more than sixty years. She has won six Emmy Awards, and a Tony Award, and is a member of the American Theatre Hall of Fame.
In addition to finding success on shows like Cagney & Lacey and Judging Amy, Tyne Daly has made several prior appearances on Broadway. She has played roles in Gypsy, Rabbit Hole, and Mothers and Sons.
Doubt: A Parable
The 77-year-old award-winning actress was poised to play the lead role of Sister Aloysius in the Broadway revival of Doubt: A Parable. When the play first premiered in 2004, John Patrick Shanley won a Pulitzer Prize and a Tony Award for his work the very next year.
The Show Must Go On
When Tyne Daly was led to withdraw from her role in the play due to illness, the show had to find a way to continue. The very first preview performance of the play was set to open on Feb 2nd but was canceled. The second showing was set for the very next day, and Tony nominee Isabel Keating (Judy Garland in The Boy from Oz) stepped in as a temporary replacement for Daly.
When it was certain that Tyne Daly would not be able to return to her position in the cast, The Office star Amy Ryan was officially cast in her place. Keating will continue in the role until February 13th when Ryan is scheduled to take over as lead.
Director Scott Ellis had this to say of the situation, “With respect and admiration for Tyne [Daly], we wish her the best and a quick recovery.” He went on to thank Isabel Keating for being flexible enough to step into the role without much preparation. She only had one day of rehearsal before going live with her performance.
The Cast
Tyne Daly was supposed to play the lead in the role alongside Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan) as Father Flynn, a priest who just might be hiding a dark secret, Quincy Tyler Bernstine (White Noise) as Mrs. Muller, and Zoe Kazan (It’s Complicated) as Sister James.
Get Well Soon
Instead, Amy Ryan will take over for stand-in Isabel Keating, and the show will push forward. The official opening of Doubt: A Parable is March 7th at the Todd Haimes Theatre on Broadway. Tickets can be purchased online or in person at the Roundabout Box Office.
With a full recovery expected, it’s not likely that this is the last the public will see of Tyne Daly on stage. It’s good to know that she’s doing alright and expected to be back on her feet in no time.
Source: People