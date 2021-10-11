Eric Clapton Is Being Cancelled, Accused Of Multiple Cultural Offenses

By Kristi Eckert | 29 seconds ago

Eric Clapton is one of the world’s most awarded and recognizable Rock and Roll musicians. For many, the 76-year old guitarist is a living legend. He is known for iconic songs like Wonderful Tonight and Tears in Heaven. In 2009 he made Time’s top ten list for best electric guitar players. In 2011 the Gibson Guitar company put him on their top 50 list. Eric Clapton and his music have consistently headlined Rolling Stone over the course of his nearly six-decade-long career. In fact, he is making headlines again, but for reasons that have nothing to do with his musical affinities. Eric Clapton is being held accountable for being a fierce proponent of an anti-vaccine and lockdown resistant mentality, as well as an open supporter of figureheads who like-mindedly perpetuate these ideals. This is on top of his history of outright racism.

Rolling Stone reported that Eric Clapton’s vaccination offenses began last spring when the accomplished musician chose to donate 1,000 euros to the organization Jam For Freedom. The organization, which openly protests the COVID-19 vaccines and the issuing of lockdowns by playing music in outdoor public areas, was founded by Cambel McLaughlin. After Eric Clapton donated the money to McLaughlin the two started conversing which led to an undisclosed amount of further donations, as well as giving Jam For Freedom members temporary use of one of his personal vehicles.

In addition to Eric Clapton’s support of Jam For Freedom and its members, he has also been spotted with an array of political figureheads known for their highly conservative opinions on various hot-button issues. In fact, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a known advocate for those against the COVID-19 vaccine, abortion, and a vote-by-mail skeptic, posted a picture of himself alongside Eric Clapton backstage at a busy concert without masks on his Twitter page. Take a look below.

Backstage tonight with Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan after a concert in Austin. pic.twitter.com/2hhziNxtAm — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 16, 2021

As more and more information comes to light about Eric Clapton’s stance on this critical social issue, many of his fans are taking to Twitter and using the power of social media and cancel culture in order to voice their opposition to Clapton’s viewpoints. Writer and Comedian Frank Coniff referred to Clapton on his Twitter as “awful”. Check it out below.

Clapton is God Fucking Awful. https://t.co/31vAhD2ovR — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) October 11, 2021

While Eric Clapton’s anti-vaccination stance has taken center stage, his history of racism has also been brought to the conversation.

Clapton, of course, spent a lifetime appropriating Black music — from the blues to Bob Marley. That didn't stop him from acting, in his own words, like a "full-tilt racist." https://t.co/khboMSTT8g — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) October 11, 2021

Ugh. I'm reading the Rolling Stone piece about Eric Clapton, & I will never understand this bullshit excuse:



Being drunk or on drugs is not a reason for being racist, sexist, homophobic, etc. This isn't hard. If you're drunk/high & say bigoted shit, you're a bigot. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Steph, Drug Smuggling Communist Cheese Monger (@RantsByDesign) October 11, 2021

It’s kind of amazing how many people still don’t know what a piece of shit Eric Clapton is after all the years he’s spent trying to tell everyone what a piece of shit he is https://t.co/LkejIYYxta — Ted Lasso's Sneaker Pimp (@donachaidh) October 11, 2021

Another moment came in 1976 when he screamed onstage that “England is for white people,” along with a number of racist slurs.



Clapton's defenders tried to make excuses, saying he was wasted. But Clapton himself said: “I thought it was quite funny.” https://t.co/khboMSTT8g — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) October 11, 2021

Eric Clapton’s opposition towards the COVID-19 vaccine seemingly stemmed from his personal reaction to the AstraZeneca vaccine. He supposedly had complications after he received it which prompted him to oust his true feelings. However, Eric Clapton is not simply content vocalizing his opinions, the rock star has just started touring throughout the United States, playing at many venues that do not require attendees to wear masks or show proof of vaccination. Given the musician’s ability to draw a crowd combined with how public he has made his personal opinions, he could very well be contributing to a serious public health and safety issue by knowingly helping to spread COVID-19.

Initial backlash over Eric Clapton’s actions clearly has already cost him some of his fans, as well a potentially negative effect on his career. However, it is unclear if the musician will become a prolonged victim of cancel culture and if so to what extent. While those speaking out against Clapton are entirely justified, many public figures have also spoken candidly about the pitfalls of cancel culture. Including Johnny Depp who is currently enduring the effects of it himself. Still, the gravity of Eric Clapton’s actions are not simply limited to his own views. He did not just simply say something offensive or inappropriate, he could potentially be helping to perpetuate a global epidemic, which, arguably, could warrant the public to cancel him outright.