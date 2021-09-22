Johnny Depp Goes Off Against Cancel Culture

By Annie Banks | 13 seconds ago

Cancel culture can be defined by the metaphor of the double-edged sword: having favorable and unfavorable consequences. While cancel culture has the ability to inform the public over someone’s past behaviors that can reasonably be subject to ridicule, false claims can destroy not only a career but a life. Johnny Depp spoke about his first-hand experience facing cancel culture after allegations around his relationship with Amber Heard spiraled out of control.

The actor said that he is a victim of cancel culture, stating that nobody is safe from the movement. Johnny Depp asked those who have been subjected to similar victimhood to stand up for themselves and labeled the notion of “canceling” people as unjust. The performer addressed the crowd at the San Sebastian Film Festival with his claims that cancel culture is beyond being in control, warning festivalgoers that “no one is safe.” According to Deadline, he went on to say the following:

It’s so far out of hand now that I can promise you that no one is safe. Not one of you. No one out that door. No one is safe. It takes one sentence and there’s no more ground, the carpet has been pulled. It’s not just me that this has happened to, it’s happened to a lot of people. This type of thing has happened to women, men. Sadly at a certain point they begin to think that it’s normal. Or that it’s them. When it’s not. Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp faced his cancelation after The Sun, a British tabloid, alleged that he was a “wife-beater” and had abused his ex-wife Amber Heard. The actor shared with The Sunday Times that he is being boycotted by Hollywood and was promptly replaced in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them saga, a prequel series to the eight Harry Potter movies produced by the same studio. Johnny Depp’s security chief alleges that it was Heard who was the physical and verbal abuser and Heard, later on, confessed to physically striking her then-husband. Since the taped confessions surfaced and were released to the public, fans rallied together and plan to boycott James Wan’s Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Warner Bros. has not fired Heard from the sequel, who will reprise her role of Mera.

San Sebastian Film Festival director José Luis Rebordinos defended Johnny Depp’s honoring at the event after he was awarded the lifetime achievement award, comparing the actor’s cancelation of the act of lynching. He credits the data, which he says is proven around Johnny Depp’s innocence, and presents that the entertainer has not been arrested, charged, nor convicted of any form of violence or assault against women.

Johnny Depp’s response to cancel culture was spurred on by a bold journalist who parsed the star’s thoughts on the cancel culture and how the movement has evolved as a whole. He did not hold back when the reporter prompted him to respond to how the means of canceling social media and industry figures. Johnny Depp described canceling as an instant rush of judgment. The actor’s future in entertainment has been stunted because of the repercussions surrounding the Heard lawsuit.

It was made clear by Johnn Depp as he believes he is being boycotted by Hollywood. The actor lamented about his treatment by production studios, and impromptu current hiatus from appearing in blockbusters. The actor’s fallout following the allegations of his “wife-beating” ways was swift and brutal, costing him his casting in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and cameo as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean. Johnny Depp expressed his gratification around advancements in the Heard case, where the decision was made by Judge Penney Azcarate to reject the motion from Heard. While this is a step towards victory for Johnny Depp, he still faces the backlash of cancel culture and has continued to vocalize against it.