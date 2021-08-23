John Cleese Under Attack And Trending For Taking On Cancel Culture

By Michileen Martin | 12 seconds ago

An icon of British humor wants you to know you can try to cancel him any time you like. On Twitter, the place where quite a bit of canceling begins, the now 81-year-old actor is trending because of some recently aired thoughts on political correctness in a lead-up to his upcoming series John Cleese: Cancel Me.

As Radio Times points out, John Cleese has been an outspoken enemy of political correctness and so-called cancel culture for a while, often using his social media presence to rail against it. In his new series, he promises to examine a more woke generation, including talking to other celebrities — including some who have been canceled — to discuss whether or not it’s possible to create comedy that doesn’t offend.

With the news of John Cleese’s new series, the Monty Python alum is trending on Twitter. Of the posts from users who seem less than thrilled about the upcoming show, some question Cleese’s objectivity in some fairly hilarious ways.

I personally like to think John Cleese, a privately educated Cambridge graduate who became a multimillionaire from doing whacky walks when there were two channels to choose from, will have a measured and reasoned response to cancel culture. — 𝕻𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖈𝖊 𝕻𝖍𝖎𝖑𝖎𝖕 (@papasombra) August 23, 2021

One of John Cleese’s biggest beefs with cancel culture is that, as he said on BBC Radio 4 (via The Express) that it stifles creativity. However, some on Twitter wonder if maybe what the veteran comedian sees as stifling creativity is, in fact, creativity.

John Cleese accidentally describing ‘writing’ here pic.twitter.com/pquUvF1aDF — James Kelleher (@etienneshrdlu) August 23, 2021

But Twitter never goes just one way. There are plenty of users jumping to John Cleese’s defense.

Very amused at the sad, flailing attempt of people on Twitter to claim that John Cleese "isn't funny" because he doesn't like cancel culture and comedy puritanism.



Yeah, John Cleese. Dull as dishwater. Never funny. That's the ticket! — Jeff B. tried to do his best, but he could not (@EsotericCD) August 23, 2021

If you wish to find out how tolerant and compassionate the left really are get Jim Davidson and John Cleese trending and read their comments.



They are tolerant and compassionate, only to the people who adjust their speech and actions to appease their delusions. — Byron The great (@_Byron____) August 23, 2021

Still, if we’re being honest it seems that the overwhelming majority of responses are from people who are either definitely not planning to tune into John Cleese: Cancel Me, or definitely will be tuning in just to hate-watch it. And if we’re going to be even more honest, their tweets are definitely the most entertaining.

John Cleese tells us he’s not allowed to say things anymore on a national broadcaster clearly saying the things he says he’s not allowed to say anymore — Mr Demos of Pnyx (@gem_ste) August 23, 2021

Congrats on John Cleese finally achieving the level of relevance Bob Hope had in 1987. — Local Favorite (@LazlosGhost) August 23, 2021

Quite a few users seem to think the very fact that John Cleese: Cancel Me exists is proof that everything Cleese has to say on the subject is wrong.

Cancel Culture is so dangerous that John Cleese is getting funded to make an entire ass documentary about it on one of the biggest stations in the UK. https://t.co/SAETjoXLr2 — Dr. Ol’ Smooth Balls (@thedeathsiren) August 23, 2021

It’s clear that quite a few of the people disappointed in John Cleese are old fans of his work on series like Monty Python’s Flying Circus and Fawlty Towers, whose takes on cancel culture have sincerely downgraded the actor in their esteem.

John Cleese would have made fun of John Cleese if he found out that John Cleese was doing this. https://t.co/nZ0l1P7UTA — FoxMulder(s)Pencil (@JamesBeattie12) August 23, 2021

The subject of cancel culture and political correctness apparently hit a little too close to home for John Cleese last year. UKTV removed a line from an episode of Fawlty Towers in which Major Gowen (Ballard Berkeley) uses the N-word. Speaking to 60 Minutes Australia, Cleese called the removal a “stupid decision” and said that UKTV had “completely missed the point.”

John Cleese first rose to fame as part of the deeply influential Monty Python’s Flying Circus along with Eric Idle, Michael Palin, Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones, and Graham Chapman. Along with the absurdist comedy show which included skits in which lumberjacks broke into song about cross-dressing and bureaucrats joined the Ministry of Silly Walks, Cleese, and his colleagues made films such as Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Monty Python: The Meaning of Life, and the controversial Monty Python’s The Life of Brian in which Chapman plays a man who is mistaken for the Christian savior.