Chinese Communication Device Found At US Ports, Espionage Investigation Underway
Communication devices have been found in cranes made by a Chinese company and used across United States ports raising concerns they may be used for espionage. Two congressional committees handled the investigation and found these devices on many cranes. The Chinese Communist Party has denied the devices are used for espionage and dismissed congressional fears as paranoid.
China Inflitrating U.S. Ports
The House Committee on Homeland Security and the House Select Committee on China worked together on the investigation, which found multiple communication devices on cranes. The devices in question are cellular modems built into certain cranes, which would allow for remote communication and possibly facilitate espionage activities by the Chinese government. All of the cranes equipped with the modems were made by the Chinese crane manufacturer ZPMC.
A Massive Weakspot
The investigation, which was ordered by the Coast Guard, looked into over 200 cranes made in China. It’s unknown how many of these cranes were connected to cellular modems, but with over 80 percent of port cranes in the United States coming from Chinese manufacturers, it could be a major problem if a significant percentage of them are compromised. While a plan announced last month by President Biden is already investing in US-built port cranes, the modems present an espionage threat in the meantime.
Getting Around Security
Using physical modems built into the cranes bypasses many of the IT defenses used by ports. They are effectively a built-in back door for hackers who know they’re there, which has obvious espionage value for the Chinese intelligence community. The modems could be used in a variety of ways, and containing the risk they present requires additional security from port officials.
Government Concerns
There are two main concerns about how the cellular modems on the cranes could be used for Chinese espionage, intelligence gathering, and sabotage. Cellular modems could allow Chinese intelligence to access trade details, allowing them to undercut and manipulate markets using that information. More crucially, the modems could grant remote access, allowing for direct sabotage of American ports, which, if the devices are widespread, could destabilize the entire United States Economy by functionally shutting down ports.
No Active Signs Of Chinese Espionage
While these modems pose a potential threat, there is no evidence that they have been actively used for Chinese espionage. While the modems are built to function as backdoors that could theoretically be used for malevolent purposes, the investigation didn’t find any of the malware or trojan horse software that would actually facilitate the types of espionage officials are worried about. As such, if the devices are intended for espionage, it seems that they may have been discovered before they actually saw use for that purpose, though the investigation is still ongoing.
Rising China-U.S. Tensions
Regardless of the purpose of the modems, their discovery and the reactions to their discovery will only contribute to tensions between the US and China. Between economic rivalry, political maneuvering, and increased fear of espionage from both countries, tensions have been mounting for decades. These potentially dangerous modems being found on cranes are just the latest point of contention between the nations, following the same narrative as the spy balloon debacle or theories about China’s space plane from last year