Ashton Kutcher Creepy Hilary Duff Video Resurfaces And Goes Viral

By Robert Scucci |

An old video of Ashton Kutcher is circulating on the internet, and the That ’70s Show star might have some explaining to do. The video in question is 20 years old, and features a 25-year-old Ashton Kutcher talking about how he can’t wait for a 15-year-old Hilary Duff to turn 18, along with the Olsen Twins. Since the video has been shared by X user @princess_antifa, it has been shared over 10,000 times, liked 106,000 times, and has nearly 2,000 comments unpacking its content.

ashton kutcher is a slime ball pic.twitter.com/6ZOQ70Vf21 — riley (@princess_antifa) September 9, 2023

The clip in question is from a season 2 episode of Ashton Kutcher’s prank show, Punk’d. In the episode, Kutcher and his crew orchestrate an elaborate carjacking plot while Hilary Duff is taking a driving lesson. The clip in question is generating a healthy amount of controversy because it definitely gives off a creepy vibe.

@princess_antifa elaborates on her feelings by stating that it’s not normal for a grown man like Ashton Kutcher to express desire for a child to reach the age of consent and suggests that people supporting him are predators expressing solidarity with the actor.

Ashton Kutcher on Punk’d

But one thing to consider is the fact that although it was Ashton Kutcher who made the inappropriate comment about Hilary Duff, shows like Punk’d also have a writing staff. In the video segment, Kutcher is setting up the prank and lists off a number of facts about Lizzie McGuire. Using the comedy rule of three, he states that she has album out, is about to star in a new upcoming movie, and then the problematic line about wanting her to turn 18.

But still, whether Ashton Kutcher wrote the joke or not, it’s still inappropriate in any context. It’s also worth noting that Kutcher executive produced the series, so if he had a problem with the joke, it was well within his power to suggest the writers pitch a couple of different jokes about the subject of his carjacking prank. Without knowing what went on in the writers’ room while the show was being produced, it’s difficult to discern whether Kutcher wrote the joke himself or not.

Mila Kunis and future husband Ashton Kutcher on Punk’d

Regardless of intention, the joke has aged like milk, especially in the context of what we know today about Ashton Kutcher’s recent public support of That ’70s Show co-star, Danny Masterson. Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, who also starred in the hit Fox series, have recently received a healthy amount of criticism for writing letters of support for their co-star, who is now serving 30 years to life for two counts of sexual assault.

In their letters, which were meant to be positive character references for their now-convicted co-star, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis stated that Danny Masterson was a role model and amazing friend. Kutcher’s letter went on to say that he hopes his letter is taken into consideration in regard to Masterson’s sentencing, as he doesn’t believe his former co-star poses an ongoing threat to society.

Given the severity of Masterson’s crimes and subsequent sentencing, the old clip of Ashton Kutcher seemingly enabling predatory behavior is certainly not a good look for the actor. As of this writing, Kutcher has not commented on the controversy.