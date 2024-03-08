AI Scam Using Your Family’s Voices

A man with a Spanish accent further threatened harm if she sought assistance and demanded a million dollars in ransom, reducing it later to fifty thousand dollars.

Fortunately for the woman, she avoided being a financial victim of the AI scam when she discovered her daughter was home safe with her husband.

The evolution of voice cloning technology has been a remarkable journey. Advancements have reached such a level that it is possible for an AI scam to duplicate a person’s voice with just seconds of audio.