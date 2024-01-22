Humanoid Robots Enter The Workforce

The Figure 01 humanoid robot and its introduction to the workflow is a milestone event in robotics.

Though companies like Amazon are working with Agility Robotics for their fulfillment centers, they’re also overseeing the development of the Digit robot for their internal functions.

Figure, on the other hand, is the first robotics company that we know of that is offering humanoid robots commercially.

In other words, Figure’s overarching strategy is to sell fully developed humanoid robots to companies as a third party.