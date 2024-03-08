Fusion Breakthrough At MIT Unlocks Power Of The Stars

First, the fusion breakthrough made the production of a compact fusion nuclear reactor more economically viable. Secondly, the fuel used in fusion reactions is basically derived from seawater—which is virtually limitless—and it creates a stable byproduct with applicable value. Sure, the reaction produces some radioactive waste as well, but those amounts are significantly lower compared to nuclear fission, which produces highly radioactive waste like Krypton and Cesium that remains hazardous for thousands of years and requires long-term management and storage.

The recent fusion breakthrough also reduces the cost per watt by a factor of 40, which will likely impact the proliferation of EVs and bring about the end of the fossil fuel era, thus reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This will reduce global warming and the rate of negative climate change. And all of that because a group of adults decided to play with magnets at sub-freezing temperatures.

Source: SciTechDaily