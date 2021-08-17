Wonder Woman Is Joining A Massive Video Game Franchise

By Dylan Balde | 19 seconds ago

The DC Trinity has finally assembled on Fortnite. Wonder Woman joins Superman and Batman as playable characters on the Epic Games server this week. The Flash and Aquaman are also available as skins. The popular tower defense multiplayer is now only two members short of completing the Justice League, with Cyborg, Green Lantern, and the likes of Shazam still missing. Wonder Woman is available on the item shop starting August 19 at 8 PM ET.

There are ways to get the Wonder Woman skin much earlier, as well as limited-edition accessories. Logging on a day in advance on August 18 will allow players to compete in the Wonder Woman Cup, a doubles tournament with the outfit as the top prize. Teams of two (dubbed Duos in-game) will have to play 10 matches consecutively within three hours; the highest-ranking pairs per region are awarded the skin, plus Diana’s Mantle, a cape to go along with the ensemble. Nobody goes home a loser as far as Epic Games is concerned, however, so expect the Honorary Amazons loading screen artwork if your team manages to snag eight points or more. It shows Diana Prince charging into battle flanked by recognizable Fortnite characters. The rules for the Cup are right here.

There are two versions of the Wonder Woman skin available on August 19: the first shows the Amazonian princess in a skirt, as seen in the DC Extended Universe, and the second is the New 52 revamp, featuring Diana Prince in pants. The Gal Gadot iteration wears silver vambraces; the other wields gold. Aside from the aforementioned Diana’s Mantle, a red and gold cape with the Wonder Woman logo emblazoned on the back, Fortnite is also offering other cosmetic accessories: the Golden Eagle Wings glider in the style of Asteria’s armor from Wonder Woman 1984 and a special Athena’s Battleaxe for chopping wood and picking away at opponents’ health bars.

DC characters like Wonder Woman aren’t the only pop-culture heavyweights to dominate Fortnite in recent years. The game has been awash with superhero skins since Season 4, with characters like Thanos, Ghost Rider, Harley Quinn, and Bloodsport making their debut. Din Djarin and Kylo Ren from Star Wars have also camped out at the island; so have fellow video game constants like Ryu from Street Fighter, Kratos from God of War, and Master Chief from Halo. Heroes and villains from other movie and television properties have also made their mark over the years, like David Harbour’s Jim Hopper from Stranger Things, Keanu Reeves’s John Wick, Snake Eyes of G.I. Joe fame, several The Walking Dead survivors, and even the Xenomorph from Alien. Batman in particular has been affiliated with Fortnite way ahead of everyone else; Bruce Wayne’s Zero Year Dark Knight appeared in a six-part crossover comic in April entitled Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point by writer Christos Gage and artist Reilly Brown.

Most Fortnite skins are mods, but some — like those mentioned — are licensed designs offered by developers themselves. Epic Games has gifted fans with not only the superheroes in question but also any tie-in characters that may exist. An example would be Jim Hopper being available as a skin, as well as the Demogorgon. Since Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman is finally in Fortnite, can we expect Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor to crash land on the island in the near future?