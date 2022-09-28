See The Super Mario Game That Took 7 Years To Complete

Metroid Mike 64 has created a brand-new Super Mario game in Mario Maker 2, which took 7 years to complete.

This Super World features 40 full courses spread across 8 worlds. 24 courses from Super Mario World, 14 from SMB3 and 2 courses from SMB. There are no courses from NSMBU or SM3DW, only the classics. So if NES/SNES 2D Mario is your jam, this game is for you. pic.twitter.com/y1hFPXhRW5 — Metroid Mike 64 (@MetroidMike64) September 25, 2022

A Mario fan just recently concluded his work on a massive project inside Mario Maker 2 after seven years of hard and dedicated work. A Twitter user named Metroid Mike 64 posted that he finally finished creating his own Mario World in Mario Maker 2, which is actually an entire game he dubbed Super Mario Bros 5. According to Metroid Mike, the homemade classic Mario feels and plays just like it was made by Nintendo itself. Hopefully, the upcoming film will be just as good.

According to IGN, however, the development took longer than it was actually necessary, but the results are — as usually happens with prolonged development — better for it. The reason behind the prolonged development period lies in the fact that Metroid Mike started developing the unofficial Super Mario Bros 5 in the original Mario Maker, which was released in 2015. In the meantime, Mario Maker 2 was released, and it introduced a fantastic new feature called the World Maker, which allowed users to stitch their custom levels into an entire game.

So, Metroid Mike 64 did what and hardcore fan would’ve done. He imported the materials created in Mario Maker to Mario Maker 2, block by block until the entire started resembling the end result we’re currently discussing. Super Mario Bros. 5 consists of 40 courses spread across eight worlds, separated into three distinct styles. According to Mike 64, 24 courses were imported from Super Mario World, 14 came from Super Mario Bros 3, and 2 courses were pulled from the original Super Mario Bros — whose decades-old secret was recently revealed.

The unofficial Super Mario Bros. 5 is partly an homage to the original Super Mario games that ran on Nintendo’s iconic NES and SNES systems — some of those cartridges sold for well over $600,000 — and partly a release that the fandom had clamored for in past three decades. The unofficial game has all the hallmarks of the originals and none of the troll levels or unreasonably difficult skill challenges associated with the majority of the Mario Maker catalog. Those who are interested in playing through Metroid Mike 64’s work can do so by typing 0G9-XN4-FNF in Mario Maker 2.

Hopefully, Nintendo won’t feel pressed about legal action, considering that the unofficial Super Mario Bros. 5 isn’t a commercial release and has been made within Nintendo’s own content creation platform. Nintendo has a long history of vehemently defending its intellectual property, dating back to lockout chips on their games and several flopped releases, including the horrible 1993 film, which got its own Extended Cut approx. one year ago. One of the latest instances was legal action against a Smash Bros. tournament, which really riled up the fandom.

Ultimately, Metroid Mike 64 created something truly fantastic; a game that the fans have wanted for more than three decades, and the first Mario 2D game since 2012’s Super Mario Bros. U. Admittedly, the content creator took seven years to complete the task, but given the quality of his work — which many large-scale developers seem to miss these days — the fandom is likely to enjoy the game, rather than criticize its maker.