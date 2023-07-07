By Jason Collins |

Friday the 13th: The Game

About a month ago, game publisher Gun Interactive announced that Friday the 13th: The Game is being pulled from sales at the end of 2023. Now, in light of the game’s eventual shutdown, the developers have maxed out players’ stats and unlocked practically everything within the game.

Why Friday the 13th: The Game Is Shutting Down

According to VGC, Gun Interactive’s Friday the 13th license will expire at the end of 2023 due to the legal issues currently surrounding the franchise. This means that the publisher won’t be able to sell the game or make any profit off it, lest it risks infringing upon copyrighted intellectual property.

Thus, the game will have to be pulled from sales, as per the publisher’s previous announcement, starting December 31, 2023. As a farewell gift for players, Gun Interactive and IllFonic, have maxed out the gamers’ stats within the game and unlocked previously locked content.

The decision to unlock everything to players and offer them increased stats at the very beginning of the game is apparently reducing dependence on database servers, which also means reduced costs for the developer and publisher of the game, at least according to Gun Interactive.

Following Friday the 13th: The Game’s removal from sales, gamers will be able to enjoy all the content with maxed-out stats for about a year—those who have bought the game, after which we might see signs of a shutdown.

According to Gun Interactive, the unlock made all players maxed out at level 150 and made all kill animations, Challenge Skulls, and Legendary Perks available to all players. Additionally, players won’t be able to earn any more XP or CP since those won’t be necessary for progression anymore, and the game will retain its matchmaking functionality.

Friday the 13th: The Game

Well, it certainly sounds like the end. But nothing is dead until it’s buried. Gun Interactive promised to support Friday the 13th: The Game for at least another year following the game’s removal from sales.

If—and this is a pretty big “if”—the legal controversies and lawsuits surrounding the Friday the 13th franchise finally come to a satisfying conclusion, it might be possible for Gun Interactive to reacquire the rights to the franchise and keep their game, not only running but also put it back on sale on various digital storefronts, such as Steam, where the game is currently still available for purchase.

The chances of that happening are basically non-existent, but the hope dies last, and even the most minuscule of chances are better than none.

Friday the 13th: The Game is an asymmetrical multiplayer horror game released in 2017 and has gained a following, despite having its dedicated servers shut down in 2020. However, peer-to-peer matchmaking survived, and the game is still enjoyed by its fandom to this day.

Gun promised to keep the game on sale until its ultimate delisting, with at least another year of gameplay supported by the company. In the meantime, Gun has shifted its focus to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre asymmetrical horror multiplayer due for release in August this year.