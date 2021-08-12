Aliens: Fireteam Elite Trailer Showcases New Gameplay

By Jason Collins | 27 seconds ago

The new Aliens: Fireteam Elite trailer just dropped, showcasing new gameplay ahead of the game’s release later this month. Despite showcasing new gameplay, the publisher also announced that the game would be available in two different editions: Standard and Deluxe Edition. You can watch the newly released trailer below:

Admittedly, the 30-seconds of newly released footage doesn’t reveal much about the gameplay, except from what we already knew. The players will have to rely on teamwork and communication as means of survival through endless hordes of Xenomorph enemies and malfunctioning Wayland-Yutani synthetics, which are way past their service warranty. However, unlike the previous games in the Alien franchise, Aliens: Fireteam Elite is actively downplaying the horror elements in favor of team-based third-person shooter action aimed against endless hordes of murderous Xenomorphs.

However, the announcement of the Deluxe Edition correlates with our previous report regarding the game’s release date, in which we mentioned the release of the Deluxe Edition of the game alongside its standard version. From what we know so far, fans of the Alien gaming franchise who pre-order the Deluxe Edition of Aliens: Fireteam Elite, which releases on August 24, will be getting the Endeavor Pass, granting all four seasons of upcoming content. That’s one full year of upcoming content included in the price of the Deluxe Edition, along with all the cosmetics, emotes, and a plethora of other material.

Additionally, pre-orders of any edition will also get the Hardened Marine Pack, which includes extra skins, customization kits, accessories, a Chestburster emote, and a bandana that completes the Private Vasquez look. However, there’s a clear incentive to pre-order the Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition; besides a year-worth of content, Deluxe Edition owners will also receive an Endeavor Veteran Pack, which grants additional customization content, including the Heirloom Standoff Shotgun, Classic Armor Kit skins for ear player class, and other different accessories on top of the Hardened Marine Pack.

As for the plot, the events of the Aliens: Fireteam Elite game are set 23 years after the events of the original Alien trilogy, where players assume the roles of Colonial Marines stationed aboard the USS Endeavor. A mysterious distress call reroutes the Marines to LV-895 in the outer colonies, which hides ancient alien ruins and corporate secrets, all infested with deadly Xenomorph legions. It’s worth noting that Focus Home Interactive, the developer of Aliens: Fireteam Elite, designed an entire Xenomorph evolutionary scale, each with individual AI implementation that would try and outsmart, ambush, and eviscerate vulnerable marines.

Alien is one of the world’s most commercially successful media franchises, generating six movies, over a dozen short films, more than 20 video game titles, including the upcoming Aliens: Fireteam Elite, and a legendary Alien: Isolation, which might be getting a sequel. After spending six years in development, Aliens: Fireteam Elite is set to release on August 24, launching on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC bringing back the action element into the Alien gaming franchise.