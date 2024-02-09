Wynonna Earp Is Back After 3-Year Absence And Fans Are Stoked
Every once in a while, a TV miracle occurs when a canceled series is blessed with one final storyline set to wrap up the arc and provide closure to the fans. It famously happened when Joss Whedon’s Firefly was canceled, and then we got the movie Serenity, and again with Veronica Mars, which later led to the Veronica Mars movie and a final season on Hulu in 2019. Now, it’s happening with the canceled fan-loved supernatural Western drama Wynonna Earp, which is set to grace screens once again with a 90-minute scripted special on Fox’s ad-supported streaming service Tubi.
Wynonna Earp: Vengeance Will Give Fans Closure
The Wynonna Earp special, aptly named Vengeance, will bring back the beloved characters and promises an intriguing storyline. The special comes nearly three years after the conclusion of the series’ run on Syfy in 2021.
The Cast Is Returning
Wynonna Earp creator Emily Andras is helming the project, with familiar faces Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna), Tim Rozon (Doc Holliday), Dom Provost-Chalkley (Waverly Earp), and Katherine Barrell (Nicole Haught) all reprising their roles. Paolo Barzman returns to direct the special, which is expected to air later this year, although a specific premiere date has yet to be announced.
A Special For Die-Hard Fans And Newcomers
Andras hinted at what fans can expect, teasing that the characters have been on separate journeys, and the special will explore what brings them back together. She emphasized that Vengeance will offer a blend of cherished character moments and themes of growth and self-discovery, making it appealing to die-hard Wynonna Earp fans and newcomers alike.
A Surprise Cancellation
The news of the special follows the cancellation of Season 5 of Wynonna Earp, which was previously commissioned by Syfy but never came to fruition due to funding issues with producers IDW Entertainment. Despite challenges, the series’s revival highlights its enduring popularity and the dedication of its fanbase.
A Complex Cancellation Despite Fan Support
The saga of Wynonna Earp reflects a complex web of production and distribution challenges. Funding issues, compounded by international sales hurdles, initially derailed the series, leading to its abrupt hiatus after season four. However, a strategic partnership between IDW Entertainment and Cineflix Studios helped stabilize funding and pave the way for the special’s production.
The unexpected cancellation of Wynonna Earp after Season 4 disappointed many fans, but the prospect of the special reignites hope for the franchise’s future. If all goes well, perhaps Vengence won’t be the end of Wynonna’s story.
Wynonna Earp Is The Type Of Fun Sci-Fi We Need
For those new to Wynonna Earp, the series follows the journey of Wynonna, who inherits the power to send revenants back to Hell using her ancestor Wyatt Earp’s magical gun, “Peacemaker.” Wynonna battles supernatural beings in the cursed Ghost River Triangle with her team, including Doc Holliday, her sister Waverly Earp, and Deputy Nicole Haught. Across seasons, they face threats like Bobo Del Rey and the resurrection of demons, culminating in a struggle against the demon Clootie and other adversaries while dealing with personal challenges and relationships.
As the anticipation builds for Vengeance, fans eagerly await the opportunity to reunite with the iconic characters of Wynonna Earp and embark on another thrilling adventure filled with mystery, camaraderie, and, of course, plenty of supernatural showdowns.