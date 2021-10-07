See Vin Diesel As The Batman’s Mr. Freeze

By Faith McKay | 7 seconds ago

Months ago, we learned that Robert Pattinson’s upcoming movie, The Batman, will introduce Mr. Freeze, Gotham City’s icy villain. While we are unaware of who may be cast in that role, the artist behind m.design34 has decided who would be perfect for it: Vin Diesel.

See their vision of Vin Diesel as Mr. Freeze below.

The image clearly pulls some inspiration from Vin Diesel’s time as Riddick, where he wears eye goggles. That’s also the look Mr. Freeze sported in the animated Batman series. In animation, Mr. Freeze also had the glass cover over his head and a very similar costume as what the artist imagined for the live-action version up above.

Previously, the role of Mr. Freeze was played by Arnold Schwarzenegger in Batman & Robin. In that live-action version of the character, Schwarzenegger actually had a very different look when compared to what the fan artist has imagined for Vin Diesel. In Batman & Robin, Mr. Freeze wore silver armor meant to give an icier look and his face remained uncovered, though he did have some armor over the top of his head and the sides of his face.

Notably, Schwarzenegger’s costume in Batman & Robin also included a lot of blue makeup to cover the exposed skin. This was to show how Mr. Freeze had changed his own biology during the mishap in his lab. A famous scientist, he was trying to heal his wife, Nora, when things went wrong and he came out a changed man. The family-inspired backstory does sound like something Vin Diesel, who is known for the family themes in Fast & Furious, could get behind.

While there’s no news of Vin Diesel actually considering the role of Mr. Freeze, he certainly makes sense as a contender for the role. The actor is no stranger to major franchises. He’s played Groot for Marvel. He’s the lead for the Fast & Furious films. While the Riddick series has never been a billion-dollar franchise, he still loves sticking with that story and has shown he is dedicated to making a fourth one happen. It would be easy to see him signing on for a role with DC, and he’d probably make a great choice for Mr. Freeze if he did.

Currently, Vin Diesel’s plate is fairly full. Recently, he saw the release of F9, which finally made its way to theaters in the summer of 2021. It’s been reported that he will make two more movies for the franchise, closing out the main storyline for his character, Dominic Toretto. For Marvel, he’ll be voicing Groot for the upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and then Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He has also hinted that he is in Avatar 2, startling fans when he said “I haven’t filmed yet.” While Riddick 4: Furya has yet to be greenlit or receive any official news, he regularly updates his Instagram with updates on the script, meetings, and more for the upcoming sequel.