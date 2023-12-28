Twisters Abandoning Beloved Original Movie?

During an interview with Vogue, Glen Powell said of Twisters, “We’re not trying to recreate the story from the first one. It’s a completely original story. There are no characters from the original movie back, so it’s not really a continuation. It’s just its own standalone story in the modern day.”

And, just like the natural disaster that the film’s title is based on, Glen Powell sucked all of our Helen Hunt reunion dreams out of the water – or air, as it is. The actor added that filming for Twisters came to an end “a couple of nights ago,” with all signs pointing to the fact that it’s fully on schedule for its summer release date of July 19, 2024.

He also says that, despite the news that the film is its own chapter in the saga, he’s heard nothing but positive things from fans who are eager to follow another team on the hunt for the big one.