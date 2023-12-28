Twisters Abandoning Beloved Original Movie?
When we found out that there would finally be a follow-up to the 1996 Jan de Bont-helmed classic that was Twisters, excitement spread within the cinematic community. But, when rumors began to swirl that it wouldn’t be the storm-chasing film of yesteryear, audiences were a bit baffled by what lay ahead of them. Now, Glen Powell is stepping forward to further put the kibosh on all of your Twister 2 dreams as the actor, who will star in the new film, has revealed more details.
Twisters Is An Entirely New Story, Not A Sequel
During an interview with Vogue, Glen Powell said of Twisters, “We’re not trying to recreate the story from the first one. It’s a completely original story. There are no characters from the original movie back, so it’s not really a continuation. It’s just its own standalone story in the modern day.”
And, just like the natural disaster that the film’s title is based on, Glen Powell sucked all of our Helen Hunt reunion dreams out of the water – or air, as it is. The actor added that filming for Twisters came to an end “a couple of nights ago,” with all signs pointing to the fact that it’s fully on schedule for its summer release date of July 19, 2024.
He also says that, despite the news that the film is its own chapter in the saga, he’s heard nothing but positive things from fans who are eager to follow another team on the hunt for the big one.
The Cast
Along with Glen Powell, Twisters is also set to star a slew of recognizable faces including Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Anthony Ramos (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts), Katy O’Brien (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), Maura Tierney (Liar Liar), and more.
Top Gun Director Steps Down As Director
While Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski was originally attached to the film as the director, he had to bow out due to scheduling conflicts with the upcoming unnamed Formula One racing film starring Brad Pitt. However, Kosinski came up with the idea for Twisters alongside Mark L. Smith, who penned the feature. Smith is best known for his work behind 2015’s The Revenant as he wrote the screenplay for the Leonardo DiCaprio-led critic favorite.
When Joseph Kosinski left the director’s chair for Twisters vacant, Minari-hlemer Lee Isaac Chung stepped in. Smith and Chung have a history of working together, so it wasn’t a huge stretch for the duo to re-team on the Universal Pictures project. Jurassic World Dominion’s Frank Marshall will produce.
Tom Cruise Advises Glen Powell On Filming Twisters
Speaking of Joseph Kosinski and Top Gun: Maverick, should Kosinski have taken the job of leading the charge on Twisters, it would’ve marked a reunion between him and Glen Powell, as the filmmaker and actor shared the set of the 2022 blockbuster hit. In fact, Powell said that while he was working alongside Tom Cruise on Maverick, the Hollywood legend gave him some invaluable information for Twisters and the rest of his projects moving forward.
According to Powell, Cruise said that to bring audiences “movies of a certain size and scope and scale, you have to figure out what can connect with everyone around the world in every territory.” Some helpful words from a man whose career in Hollywood has lasted decades, Powell said that Twisters follows this blueprint as “human-versus-weather is a very universal idea.”
Glen Powell’s Anyone But You Is Now In Theaters
For fans of Glen Powell who are biding their time before seeing him chase down a storm in Twisters this summer, the actor’s latest project, Anyone But You is in cinemas now. In the rom-com, he stars opposite Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney in a story about two people forced to play nice and pretend to be a couple while at a destination wedding.