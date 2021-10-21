Transformers 7 Ends Production With Awesome Shot Of Optimus Prime

By Michileen Martin | 14 seconds ago

It’s getting closer to our next chance to see the Autobots “roll out” as Optimus Prime would say. Steven Caple, Jr. — director of Transformers 7, aka Transformers: Rise of the Beasts — announced that principal photography had wrapped on the next Transformers big screen entry. He found the best way possible to announce the news — from the driver’s seat of Optimus Prime.

In a photo Caple posted on Instagram, you can see the director in the red cab of Optimus Prime. One arm is leaning out the window as Caple looks at the camera. He captions the photo “That’s a wrap,” signaling Transformers 7 is that much closer to being ready for its June 2022 release. You can see the photo below.

It was only a couple weeks ago that we got our first glimpses at groups of the vehicles being used as the heroes and villains of Transformers 7. Both Caple and Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) posted the pictures on social media. One photo clearly featured Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and other members of the Autobots. Opposite them were darker, more severe looking cars — at least one of them looking like something out of Mad Max: Fury Road. You can see the two photos below.

Taking place in 1994, Transformers 7 is a prequel wedged between the events of 2018’s Bumblebee — another prequel, this one set in the ’80s — and 2007’s Transformers. While classic transformers like Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, and more will appear, based on the title Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, many like Cinema Blend believe this means the story will revolve around the characters from the Beast Wars part of the franchise. We already know characters from that era will appear. Ron Perlman has been cast as Optimus Primal, the leader of Beast Wars‘ Maximals: descendants of the Autobots. The iconic voice of Peter Cullen, of course, will once again be employed for Optimus Prime.

In a presentation at which Collider was present in June, Transformers 7 stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah) offered info about their human characters in the flick. Ramos will play Noah, a former military man and electronics prodigy doing whatever he can to keep his family’s heads above water in Brooklyn. Fishback’s Elena is a native new Yorker and an artifact researcher whose boss at a museum keeps taking all the credit for her best work.

The presentation — which also featured Caple and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura — offered some info on which Beast Wars characters beyond Optimus Primal we can expect to see in Transformers 7 as well as the nature of the conflict. Di Bonaventura said the Maximals will face off mainly against the reptilian Predacons, while the Autobots will clash with the Terrorcons, the descendants of the Decepticons.

Among the new characters discussed for Transformers 7 there was the Terrorcon leader Scourge who collects trophies from the corpses of Autobots and Maximals. Nightbird is his right hand woman. Caple called Airazor — who transforms into a falcon — the heart of the Maximals. Rhinnox, who turns into a rhinoceros, is both the Maximals’ brawns and brains. We should get to see them all and more when the film hits theaters June 24, 2022.