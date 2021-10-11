Transformers 7 Autobots And Decepticons Revealed, See The Photos

By Tyler Pisapia | 13 seconds ago

Fans of the robots in disguise got their first look at the cavalcade of cool custom cars that will make up both the Autobots and Decepticons in the upcoming next installment of the franchise, Transformers 7. Last week, director Steven Caple Jr. and actor Anthony Ramos shared images of the collection of vehicles that will act as the Autobots and Decepticons in the upcoming prequel to Michael Bay’s original 2007 action hit. The pair of photos, which come from the set of Transformers 7 that’s currently filming in Peru, first shows the colorful collection of vehicles that will make up the heroes of the film. The second image, which only shows three cars, are decidedly darker in tone and a lot beefier than their counterparts, clearly showing some of the antagonists.

Carbuzz notes that there’s at least one familiar car joining Transformers 7 in the snap, Bumblebee as a classic Chevrolet Camaro. This time, the car is a second-generation model upgraded with some off-road goodies to tackle the dirt. Meanwhile, the outlet speculates that Nightbird will morph into a R33 Nissan Skyline GT-R with a really cool-looking body kit that gives it purple and copper accents. Other cars on the lot include a GMC Topkick, a Mack truck, a Ducati 916, a silver and blue Porsche 964 and, of course, a classic VW bus.

According to Collider, Transformers 7, titled Rise of the Beasts, will be a transformative (pun intended) installment for the franchise as it borrows from the 1990s storyline Beast Wars. As a result, it will introduce a new team of robotic aliens who are capable of turning themselves into gigantic metallic animals instead of cars. While that storyline saw them come in as the second generation of Autobots, the film will mess with the timeline a little bit given that it’s a follow-up to the 2018 spinoff Bumblebee rather than the Michael Bay installments.

Transformers 7 is also rumored to introduce the Terrorcons, another faction capable of transforming into nightmarish monsters, who ally themselves with the Decepticons. However, the real crux of the movie will be seeing how Optimus Prime and his team of Autobots made their way to Earth and eventually became so protective of both it and its inhabitants.

The outlet reports that Transformers 7 will focus on the galactic war between the Maximals and the Predacons, with battles taking place all across the globe from Brooklyn, New York to Peru, where the most recent photos from the set were taken. As a result, seeing the cars involved on the set can offer a little insight into who will be having it out in the desert, but it’s impossible to know for sure until the film hits theaters in June of 2022.

Transformers 7 was written by Joby Harold and James Vanderbilt and stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Vélez, Tobe Nwigwe. Meanwhile, Peter Cullen will return to voice Optimus Prime while Ron Perlman was tapped to voice a new character, Optimus Primal, leader of the Maximals.