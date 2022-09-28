The Walking Dead Is Selling Its Best Props

AMC Networks is auctioning off some iconic The Walking Dead props including Negan's infamous baseball bat and Michonne's deadly katana.

By Charlene Badasie |

As The Walking Dead draws closer to its final episode, AMC Networks is selling more than 100 iconic props from the first ten seasons. From September 27th to October 15th Goldin, the leading marketplace for collectibles and memorabilia, will be auctioning off screen-used props, production-worn clothing, and other one-of-a-kind items. Bidding is now open on Goldin for eager zombie fans and collectors who want to own a piece of television history.

The exclusive Walking Dead auction features several items that have been centerpieces in some of the most popular episodes over the years. This includes Daryl Dixon’s Classified Moto Production-Used Motorcycle which the character rides through four seasons of the hit series. This custom motorcycle built by Classified Moto comes from a Honda CB750 Nighthawk. It was last seen in season eight during the Saviors’ attack on Hilltop, ComicBook reports.

Negan’s Production Used Lucille Baseball Bat is also up for grabs. Wrapped in barbed wire, the prop was introduced with the character in the season six episode of The Walking Dead called “Last Day on Earth.” Another item for sale is Michonne’s Production Used Katana. The signature weapon is characterized by its distinctive curved, single-edged blade measuring 28 inches in length. The handle is wrapped in white ito, and the triquetra on the hilt honors the Mother, the Maiden, and the Crone.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan with Lucille on The Walking Dead

Rick Grimes’ Pilot-Worn T-Shirt w/ Bullet Hole is another big ticket item. The shirt was ruined in The Walking Dead’s pilot episode when the Sheriff was shot in the line of duty. Due to his injuries, he fell into a coma and eventually awoke to a zombie apocalypse. This production-worn piece of clothing includes the bullet hole and blood from Rick’s injury that launched the series.

Other items up for sale include the blood-stained costume worn by walker Sophia in a second-season episode of The Walking Dead. There’s also the 1999 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor from season nine, a stunt rubber staff used by Lennie James’ Morgan Jones, the rubber Horton crossbow wielded by Daryl during the show’s first three seasons, and the Stetson hat worn by Carl and Judith Grimes. Every prop includes a Letter of Authorization from AMC Networks.

Speaking about the auction, AMC Vice President of Games Clayton Neuman said as The Walking Dead builds to its epic finale, and before the next chapter begins, the network wanted to celebrate the landmark moment with the fans who have made it all possible.“We are thrilled to partner with Goldin to give our fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take home a piece of this cherished series for themselves,” he said via ComicBook.

Goldin Executive Chairman and Founder, Ken Goldin also expressed his excitement to host the auction. “We’re honored to handle the sale of these iconic items from the world-famous franchise that people around the world have fallen in love with over the years,” he told the publication. He added that The Walking Dead is one of the great seminal television programs that has been viewed by “appointment” for years. “We’re thrilled to be able to connect fans of the show to the memories that these items are tied to.” The 11th season of The Walking Dead follows the group’s encounter with a large network of communities with advanced equipment and thousands of survivors. It also explores the confrontation with a mysterious faction of hostile survivors called the Reapers, who attacked and took Meridian. The season debuted on August 22, 2021, and will conclude on November 20th.