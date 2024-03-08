Dark Thriller Series Makes You See Jason Momoa In A New Light

To make sure he was ready to be a member of the cast, Momoa studied with some of the local tribes. This helped him to get the role of Phillip Kopus, who was a dangerous member of the tribe.

Momoa tried out for the role because he was trying to find a way to show that he could do more than play a threatening man in a fantasy movie. The Red Road came out in 2014, about two years after he finished his role as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones