Dark Thriller Series Makes You See Jason Momoa In A New Light
You may know Jason Momoa from shows like Game of Thrones or Aquaman. He often plays a big, brutish character in fantasy and science fiction shows. However, in the thriller series The Red Road, Momoa shows that he’s capable of different roles.
The Red Road
The Red Road focuses on a missing college student in a small town in New Jersey. As an officer follows the trail, he ends up involved in a nearby Native American community. With it holding no fantasy or science fiction elements, Mamoa thought it would be the perfect opportunity to try something else.
Jason Momoa’s Red Road Ambitions
To make sure he was ready to be a member of the cast, Momoa studied with some of the local tribes. This helped him to get the role of Phillip Kopus, who was a dangerous member of the tribe.
Momoa tried out for the role because he was trying to find a way to show that he could do more than play a threatening man in a fantasy movie. The Red Road came out in 2014, about two years after he finished his role as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones
The Red Road’s Short History
The show originally premiered on SundanceTV, where it ran from February 2014 to May 2015. This was the second TV show on the platform that was fully scripted and owned by SundanceTV, after Rectify.
Overall, The Red Road was received well. Critics weren’t big fans, with a 67 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Audience members, though, provided an 80 percent rating. Unfortunately, the second season ended up being the last.
The second season of The Red Road wasn’t poorly received, but it wasn’t highly anticipated either. Though there were only about 71 ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, it earned a 94 percent rating from the audience. There weren’t enough reviews from critics to give it a rating.
The Red Road Faced Tough Competition
Some other shows that came out in 2015, around the time season two came out include Rick and Morty, Hannibal, Orange is the New Black, and Fargo. The Red Road faced steep competition.
While these kinds of years are great for audience members, as they get some amazing shows to choose between, it does hurt series that get overlooked in favor of the more hyped-up options. Though no official reason was given for the sudden end of the show, it’s thought that it was canceled lik due to a lack of viewership.
Take A Trip Down The Red Road
Season 2 of The Red Road ended on a cliffhanger. Sadly, its cancellation left the story unresolved.
If you don’t mind watching an unfinished show, and you want to see a different side of Jason Momoa, then it’s definitely worth giving The Red Road a chance. The first season is available to stream on Amazon with a Prime membership for free.