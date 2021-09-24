Supernatural Stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki Are Reuniting On Screen

By Kristi Eckert | 14 seconds ago

On-screen brothers and real-life best friends, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki starred together on CW’s Supernatural (2005) for an impressive 15 seasons. Although, since the series concluded in 2020 they haven’t had the opportunity to team up on screen again. However, according to Cinema Blend, that is about to change because the actors will have the opportunity to work side-by-side once again very soon.

Both Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki will work together on an episode of Padalecki’s Walker Texas Ranger (1993) CW reboot of the original entitled Walker. However, Jensen Ackles won’t be in front of the camera, he’ll be behind it. While it is unclear as to exactly what the plot of the episode will specifically entail, it was announced that Ackles is slated to direct the seventh episode of the show’s second season.

Fans can now definitively look forward to the two actors’ reuniting on set, albeit in a different way than some might have been hoping for. However, following the end of Supernatural, Jensen Ackles vocally expressed his desire to explore different areas of film and television apart from acting. Entertainment Weekly pointed out that Jensen Ackles dabbled in directing during his Supernatural tenure. He ended up directing a total of six episodes while on the show. Additionally, since Jared Padalecki serves as both lead actor and as an executive producer on Walker it makes sense that he would be able to get his friend to direct an episode.

It is exciting to know that Jensen Ackles will be directing his long-time friend and co-star in an episode of Walker. Thus far, Jared Padalecki has seen a great deal of success portraying Cordell Walker. The show is a more modern reboot of the original television show where Chuck Norris first starred as the western ranger. The new show, even though inspired by the original, has certainly gone in its own direction and is etching out its own unique identity. Also, interestingly, Comicbook.com pointed out that Jared Padalecki’s partnership with the CW has now spanned over two-decades-long. In fact, they noted that his first appearance on the network was on Gilmore Girls (2000) as Rory’s long-time love interest Dean when it was still known as the WB.

Even though Jensen Ackles has taken steps towards focusing on developing his behind-the-scenes career, he has not stepped away from working in front of the camera altogether. He resurfaced on the Amazon Prime Original series The Boys. During the show’s second season he was introduced as the character Soldier Boy, and in a recent interview series creator, Eric Kripke revealed that fans can expect to see a lot more of Jensen Ackles’ character in the upcoming third season. In fact, the creator went so far as to point out that Soldier Boy will be an absolutely integral part of that season’s story arc overall.

Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki’s epic run on Supernatural has certainly solidified their places as solid industry actors. In the coming years, it will surely be interesting to see how both of their careers continue to develop in the wake of leaving their most memorable characters behind.