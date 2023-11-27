The Steven Spielberg Sci-Fi Epic That Killed An Entire Movie Studio

If you remember anything about We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story, you might have thought it was part of a fever dream, but it was the real deal, and it’s also the feature that led to the extinction of Steven Spielberg’s animation studio.

If you’ve paid attention to anything in Hollywood for the past 30 years, then you might remember another dinosaur movie from Speilberg that was also released in 1993 called Jurassic Park.