See The Stunning First Scenes From Star Trek’s New Series

By Michileen Martin | 8 seconds ago

Star Trek‘s newest series is almost here. The recent conclusion of Star Trek: Lower Decks‘ second season makes way for the debut of the franchise’s third animated series, Star Trek: Prodigy. The new series begins streaming on Paramount Plus later this week, and in anticipation the streamer has released two scenes from the premiere episode, Lost & Found.

Per TrekCore, the clips were first released on Sunday during CBS’ NFL coverage. The first scene focuses on Dal (voiced by Brett Gray), a brash teenager, as he races to escape a prison colony. Dal is pursued by spider-like robots and must dodge a series of automated obstacles reminiscent of the “chompers” from 1999’s Galaxy Quest. Toward the end of the clip, as it looks like Dal is about to succeed, we’re briefly introduced to John Noble’s Star Trek: Prodigy villain, the Diviner. You can watch the clip below.

The next clip dials down the action. Instead of dodging chompers, we have what appears to be Dal’s discovery of the ship that will feature in the series: the U.S.S. Protostar. Both Dal and a second alien child — Rok-Tahk (voiced by Rylee Alazraqui) — explore the bridge of the ship. Rok-Tahk tentatively presses a Starfleet insignia, which activates the bridge. Suddenly Dal and Rok-Tahk — thanks to Star Trek‘s universal translator — can understand each other, and Dal discovers his new friend has a much less monstrous voice than he imagined. You can watch the clip below.

Star Trek: Prodigy takes place in the Delta Quadrant — the same distant part of the galaxy in which the crew of Star Trek: Voyager is lost throughout the earlier series. The heroes of Prodigy are alien teenagers and children who have no idea what Starfleet or the Federation is. After escaping imprisonment and slavery, they find the abandoned Protostar and with it, a road to freedom and adventure.

Speaking of Voyager, Kate Mulgrew will reprise the role of Kathryn Janeway or, more precisely, a hologram of Janeway for Star Trek: Prodigy. She’s tasked with training the Starfleet ship of the Protostar and only time will tell if she eventually learns her new crew isn’t Starfleet and, if so, how she’ll react. Earlier this month as part of the NYCC Prodigy panel, the clip showing the young heroes’ first encounter with the hologram Janeway was released. You can see the clip below.

At the same panel came the surprising news that, like Mulgrew, Robert Beltran will be reprising his Star Trek: Voyager role for Prodigy, though instead of just Chakotay now it will be Captain Chakotay. Both during the run of Voyager and in the years that followed, Beltran has been one of the most unapologetically critical Trek actors of the franchise. Of particular note was Beltran’s 2016 interview with cnet, when he called Trek‘s sacred Prime Directive “a bunch of fascist crap.”

Star Trek: Prodigy premieres on Paramount Plus this Thursday, October 28. Along with the voice talent already discussed, Angus Imrie will play the noncorporeal Zero, Jason Mantzoukas will play the young Tellarite named Jankom Pog, Ella Purnell will voice the wanderlust-possessed Gwynn, and Dee Bradley Baker will voice the blobbish Murf.