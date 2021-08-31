See The First Look At The Star Trek: Voyager Documentary

By Tyler Pisapia | 13 seconds ago

The often-overlooked Star Trek: Voyager fans got a pretty big surprise earlier this week when the first sneak peek for the upcoming documentary all about the spinoff series dropped online.

The documentary, which carries the full title To The Journey: Looking Back on Star Trek: Voyager, dropped a cheeky little teaser trailer showing several key figures in the Star Trek landscape reuniting in a massive captain’s chair where they will likely sit and conduct their talking head interviews for the documentary. Fans will recognize key figures like George Takei, Mary Chieffo, Armin Shimmerman, Jeffrey Combs, Andrew Robinson, and Star Trek: Voyager stars Robert Beltran and Tim Russ, among many others. If that’s not good enough, the teaser promises that in addition to the roughly 30 people seen in the sneak peek, there’s even more on the way.

Teasing surprises for Star Trek: Voyager fans is a bit of a staple for 455 Films, the company behind the retrospective. It initially announced the documentary was moving forward during the Star Trek: The Cruise in early 2020. The event celebrated Star Trek: Voyager specifically given that it’s’ the 25th anniversary of the show, which went on to spawn 7 seasons. Kate Mulgrew, Jeri Ryan, Robert Picardo, Roxann Dawson, Ethan Phillips, Tim Russ, and Garrett Wang were on hand to honor the show, making it the perfect place to announce the crowdfunding campaign for the documentary.

According to ComicBook, an Indiegogo was started to fund the Star Trek: Voyager documentary earlier this year. Not only did it reach its goal, but the outlet reports it ended up being the most successful crowdfunding campaign for a documentary film that there has ever been. Further proving that you can always leave it to Star Trek fans to be some of the most generous with their time, love and, in this case, cold hard cash.

The money that 455 Films raked in to make its Star Trek: Voyager documentary film means that it will be able to remaster Star Trek: Voyager footage in high definition. It also promises those who tune in a special, never-before-seen surprise that fans of the original show are sure to love. However, the sneak peek doesn’t offer much insight into what that surprise may be.

Indeed, it’s merely a shot of the set of the documentary with several returning cast members showing up delighted by the ability to sit in the captain’s chair and recount some of their fondest memories from their time on Star Trek: Voyager.

For those unfamiliar, the spinoff of the popular franchise sees the crew of a starship vessel called, you guessed it, Voyager gets stranded in the Delta Quadrant. Not stranded, really, as much as abducted. Regardless of how they got there, Captain Janeway is forced to lead her crew through a perilous journey knowing full well that they are 75-years at warp speed away from ever going home. Although it doesn’t get as much attention as, say Star Trek: The Original Series or Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Voyager was one of the more successful installments in the franchise and continues to find ways to get new life in Paramount’s ever-growing universe.

For example, Star Trek: Voyager star Kate Mulgrew recently announced that she’ll reprise her role as Captain Janeway in an animated kids series coming to Paramount+ titled Star Trek: Prodigy.