Star Trek Takes Over Netflix Days After Being Added

By April Ryder |

Thanks to the global reach of Netflix, Star Trek: Prodigy is available for streaming again. After its recent removal from the Paramount+ roster, the show has been unavailable for streaming for several months.

Now fans of the show and a whole new audience are enjoying the chance to see what Star Trek: Prodigy has to offer. Pinned as a children’s series, the show has made quite the impact since its Christmas day release on its new streaming home on Netflix. After only two days on the streaming giant’s platform, Star Trek: Prodigy has already made its way into the Top 10 lists in several countries.

Netflix has a much larger global audience than Paramount+, and the extended reach has been good for the show’s popularity.