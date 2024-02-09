Star Trek Fans Fix Frustrating Borg Plot Hole

According to one Star Trek fan theory, the answer is simple: the Borg’s entire deal is that they assimilate other cultures because they lack any real creativity of their own. Therefore, the only real way to ever gain new technology and new innovation is for them to steal it from someone else. However, the Borg eventually realize that Starfleet (and humanity in particular) is just as capable as the Borg at adapting to new threats, and given time, will develop cool new technology intended to defeat their foes.

Therefore, the reason various Star Trek episodes (and a single movie) show the Borg clearly holding back on their attacks is that they don’t actually have any real intent of assimilating Earth or otherwise destroying the Federation. Instead, they send just enough of a force to give Starfleet a bloody nose and cause the organization’s various scientists and engineers to develop new anti-Borg countermeasures. Then, when the Borg inevitably attack Earth again or simply assimilate a single ship with info on the new technology, this bionic race is able to steal that tech for themselves and become stronger.

Long story short, this Star Trek fan theory holds that the Borg have decided the Federation is more valuable alive than dead and choose to farm them for resources rather than conquer them outright. In this way, they can gain years of technological advancements for each major attack, and the only cost is a single cube–a relatively small sacrifice considering how many dozens of starships Starfleet typically loses when fighting the Borg.