Scarlett Johansson Replaced By Brie Larson In Blockbuster Disney Movie?

By Apeksha Bagchi | 14 seconds ago

Disney is currently on a roll of churning out new films and establishing more lucrative franchises like Marvel and the Pirates of the Caribbean. One such upcoming ambitious project is Tower of Terror, which the former star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Scarlett Johansson, is currently set to produce and star in. But as the legal drama between Johansson and Disney over the simultaneous release of Black Widow on Disney+ and in theaters continues, we’ve learned that the project may be scrapped altogether. But a new report claims that Disney is planning to replace Johansson with Brie Larson, who will be taking over her respective role.

In June this year, Deadline reported that Scarlett Johansson was been picked by Disney to produce and star in Tower of Terror, which will be based on the Disney theme park ride of the same name. Though no other cast details were revealed, it was confirmed that Jonathan Lia would be producing the film alongside the Black Widow star while Josh Cooley would pen its screenplay. But that was before the actress went ahead and filed a lawsuit against the House of Mouse. Many are now convinced that despite the arrival of the multiverse in the MCU, the chances of Natasha Romanoff’s reappearance are rather slim. And now, We Got This Covered has reported that Disney is planning on outing Johansson from another project i.e., Tower of Terror as well and is instead planning on making another MCU actress, Brie Larson, the producer and star of the film.

While Disney has not given any obvious statements of cutting all ties with Scarlett Johansson or replacing her with Brie Larson, the increasingly escalating legal fight between them is saying otherwise. Soon after Johansson filed the lawsuit against Disney for costing her a loss of more than $50 million, the company was swift to respond with the scathing remark (via Variety) that the actress’ breach of contract lawsuit is nothing but the “callous disregard” for the tragic global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following this, Disney tried to push the resolution of the lawsuit behind closed doors only for Johansson’s legal team to retaliate by claiming that the company is trying to hide its “misconduct” with pointless attempts.

Scarlett Johansson’s lawyers have claimed that Disney has responded to an honest lawsuit with a “misogynistic attack” against the actress and is now afraid of their wrongdoings becoming public knowledge, as reported by Deadline. John Berlinski, an attorney for Johansson, has also called out Disney for “hiding behind COVID-19” when its real motive behind violating their legal contract with the simultaneous theater-streamer release of Black Widow was to amp up the number of new subscribers for Disney+.

With their lawsuit, they want to show Disney that they can’t just violate the rights of artists for their “short-sighted strategy” as whatever they might have in mind, it is their legal obligation to fulfill their contracts. As neither party is willing to back down or reach an amicable negotiation, it won’t come as a surprise if Disney does remove Johansson from Tower of Terror. This report also backs Giant Freakin Robot‘s recent exclusive report that Disney is cutting all ties with Scarlett Johansson. But whether its next choice will be Brie Larson, someone else, or if they will just decide to can the project for now (or permanently) remains to be seen.