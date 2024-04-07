How Christina Applegate Got The Best SNL Sketch Ever On The Air

The sketch, featuring Farley as the boisterous motivational speaker Matt Foley, has been remembered as one of the most hilarious SNL sketches from the last 30 years, thanks to its uproarious humor and unforgettable performances, mainly from Farley.

However, as Christina Applegate revealed, the sketch’s journey to the SNL stage was anything but certain.

In May of 1993, Christina Applegate was selected to host SNL. As is procedure with all SNL hosts, the actress met with the show’s writers to listen to pitches for the show they’d be a part of. On the day of her meeting, Applegate found herself confronted with lackluster sketch pitches from the show’s writers.