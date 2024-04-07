Michael J. Fox Almost Stole Patrick Swayze’s Biggest Role
You’d think that a guy who has had a hugely successful Hollywood career wouldn’t have any regrets, but Michael J. Fox has one. The Back to the Future star turned down a major blockbuster role that ended up going to Patrick Swayze instead. Ghost, starring Swayze and Demi Moore became a colossal box office success, grossing more than $505 million.
Turning Down Ghost
In a candid interview with Variety, renowned actor Michael J. Fox recalled turning down the now iconic role.
At the time of the offer, Fox was fresh off the conclusion of his hit NBC sitcom Family Ties after seven successful seasons and had achieved fame through the Back to the Future trilogy. However, despite his rising star status, Fox hesitated to accept the role in Ghost, ultimately opting to decline.
Reflecting on his decision, Michael J. Fox admitted, “I didn’t see how it would work. It shows I can be an idiot too.”
Already Dealing With Parkinson’s
But his lack of psychic abilities wasn’t the only reason Michael J. Fox turned down the part. Unbeknownst to many at the time, Fox was grappling with symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, which he would soon get diagnosed with in 1991.
Michael J. Fox chose to prioritize financial security rather than risk taking a part in a film he wasn’t confident would succeed. “It’s such a shitty disease,” Fox remarked. “I didn’t want to think about it. I didn’t want to deal with it. It didn’t fit my story. I just shut down.”
Ghost Is A Phenomenon
After Michael J. Fox turned down the part, Patrick Swayze took up the role, delivering a memorable performance as Sam, a murdered banker who protects his lover, Molly, portrayed by Demi Moore.
Ghost, directed by Jerry Zucker and written by Bruce Joel Rubin, became a cultural phenomenon and a box-office smash.
Other Actors Considered
Michael J. Fox wasn’t the only famous actor to turn down the part as Rubin revealed in 2015. Numerous Hollywood A-listers, including Harrison Ford and Paul Hogan, decided to pass on the movie before Swayze agreed to the role. Rubin suggested that actors may have been reluctant to portray dead characters, viewing it as a loss of vitality.
Patrick Swayze Saved The Movie
However, Swayze’s decision to accept the role proved pivotal, ultimately “saving the movie,” according to Rubin.
Ghost went on to enjoy immense success at the box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of 1990, something that may or may not have happened if Michael J. Fox or any other actor had accepted the part.
Swayze turned out to be perfect for the role, and producer Jerry Zucker’s unwavering confidence in the project was vindicated as the film continued to draw audiences months after its release.
Michael J. Fox’s Career
Despite missing out on Ghost, Michael J. Fox has had an incredible career. He has an impressive array of accolades, including five Emmy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Grammy Award.
He was honored as an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2010, found his place on Canada’s Walk of Fame in 2000 and the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2002, and his relentless advocacy for Parkinson’s disease research earned him the prestigious Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences in 2022.
Source: Variety