Michael J. Fox Almost Stole Patrick Swayze’s Biggest Role

In a candid interview with Variety, renowned actor Michael J. Fox recalled turning down the now iconic role.

At the time of the offer, Fox was fresh off the conclusion of his hit NBC sitcom Family Ties after seven successful seasons and had achieved fame through the Back to the Future trilogy. However, despite his rising star status, Fox hesitated to accept the role in Ghost, ultimately opting to decline.

Reflecting on his decision, Michael J. Fox admitted, “I didn’t see how it would work. It shows I can be an idiot too.”