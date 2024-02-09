Netflix Violent Thriller True Story Is Pure Adrenaline Rush

By Robert Scucci |

Survival films like Castaway and The Revenant need to make way for last year’s Society of the Snow, which is currently making rounds during this year’s awards season.

Based on the 1972 Andes flight disaster, this Netflix film will punch you in the gut and not let up until you’re weeping into your popcorn because there are too many emotions to even consider unpacking upon its conclusion.

Through the tremendous hardships that are portrayed throughout Society of the Snow, you’ll find yourself awestruck by the indomitable human spirit that is so expertly captured on-screen.