Netflix Crime Thriller Series Gives Squid Game Fans What They Need While Waiting For Season 2

By Sckylar Gibby-Brown |

Netflix confirmed that Squid Game Season 2 will be released later this year, but for those who can’t wait for the next season, we’ve got the perfect show to hold you over. A Killer Paradox is a South Korean thriller series about a man who accidentally murders a serial killer and is on the run from a detective hot on his trail. And, while Netflix is still being rather secretive about when exactly they’ll release the next season of Squid Game, A Killer Paradox is already available to stream.