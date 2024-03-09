No One Likes Millie Bobby Brown’s New Netflix Action Fantasy Movie, Here’s The Proof
Millie Bobby Brown’s new movie, Damsel, is in distress. It stands at just 59 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and that’s not what Netflix wanted on the day of release.
Initial Reviews Have Been Savage
Well-known critic Peter Travers says, in part, “… it’s not the damsel but the audience that will suffer distress from the nonstop, numbing repetition that turns this movie dull and dreary way too fast.”
Critics Don’t Like Damsel
Well-known critic Peter Travers says, in part, “… it’s not the damsel but the audience that will suffer distress from the nonstop, numbing repetition that turns this movie dull and dreary way too fast.”
When it comes to the performance of Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, it doesn’t seem to be as much of a problem as Damsel the movie itself. Emily Zemler for Observer writes of “the clunky computer generated environments.” Brian Orndorf from Blu-ray.com calls it “an ultimately disappointing effort.”
A Great Cast Regardless
Millie Bobby Brown shares the screen for Damsel with Hollywood heavyweights like Golden Globe winners Angela Bassett and Robin Wright. The Netflix release is a fantasy film about a young woman (Millie Bobby Brown) who thinks she’s marrying a prince but is instead thrown into a pit as a sacrifice to a bloodthirsty dragon. She soon realizes no one is coming to save her, and the Damsel must save herself. The story aims to flip the usual fairytale narrative on its head, not unlike what Drew Barrymore did in her version of Cinderella with 1998’s Ever After.
Some Bright Spots Do Shine Through
Benjamin Lee of the Guardian, in a positive 3/5 review for Damsel, summed it up by saying, “There’s a simple, mechanical satisfaction to watching an underdog fight her way back from the depths, driven by a familiar current of revenge.” Yet, Clarissa Loughrey of The Independent (from Bobbie-Brown’s home country of England) simply wonders what the point is with this simple, effective statement: “
It’s hard to imagine what anyone could get out of Damsel that isn’t already liberally covered by Brown’s other projects.”
Audiences Are Loving It So Far
However, it’s not all bad news for Millie Bobby Brown and Damsel. The audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is 78 percent. Those behind the film are also being praised for giving way for more strong female leads in Hollywood.
Home-Grown Netflix Talent
Millie Bobby Brown has been busy outside of her work in Damsel. This is actually the fifth movie role for the 20-year-old since she shot to stardom in Stranger Things in 2016. She plays Enola Holmes in the Netflix movies of the same, teaming her up with big stars like Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin. These movies are adaptations of the popular young adult fiction series The Enola Holmes Mysteries. Brown also portrays Madison Russell in the Godzilla films, where she shares screen time with the likes of Alexander Skarsgård.
More Netflix Projects Ahead For Millie Bobby Brown
While Millie Bobby Brown is promoting Damsel, Stranger Things fans are chomping at the bit for a new season, especially considering season 4 dropped on Netflix back in the summer of 2022. Filming was postponed because of the writer’s and actors’ strikes. The fifth and final season is shooting now but is not expected to be released until 2025. Brown has said she does know the ending for her character Eleven but isn’t saying much more than that. Stranger Things co-creator Matt Duffer (of the Duffer brothers) tells Collider that the ending feels “good.”
For now, you can see Millie Bobby Brown in the action-packed movie Damsel streaming now on Netflix.
Source: Rotten Tomatoes