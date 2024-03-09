No One Likes Millie Bobby Brown’s New Netflix Action Fantasy Movie, Here’s The Proof

Well-known critic Peter Travers says, in part, “… it’s not the damsel but the audience that will suffer distress from the nonstop, numbing repetition that turns this movie dull and dreary way too fast.”

When it comes to the performance of Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, it doesn’t seem to be as much of a problem as Damsel the movie itself. Emily Zemler for Observer writes of “the clunky computer generated environments.” Brian Orndorf from Blu-ray.com calls it “an ultimately disappointing effort.”