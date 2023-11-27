Mark Hamill Is Done With His Greatest Character

“Kevin was perfection,” Hamill said of his late co-star. “He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother.”

The two actors first met while working on Batman the Animated Series in the ’90s, and before the series wrapped became, many people’s favorite iteration of Batman and his archnemesis.

Mark Hamill went on to voice the Joker in the beloved video game Arkham Asylum as well as the game’s sequel Arkham City and many further animated projects—always as a foil to Kevin Conroy’s Dark Knight.