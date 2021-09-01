Margot Robbie Snubbed As Harley Quinn By DC Replacing Her With A Cosplayer

By Charlene Badasie | 13 seconds ago

DC Entertainment’s streaming fan event, DC FanDome returns on October 16th. In the announced schedule, Warner Bros. Pictures promised a new trailer for The Batman, along with glimpses of other 2022 releases like Black Adam, The Flash, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. But amid all the excitement is the peculiar promo poster which replaces Margot Robbie with a cosplayer as Harley Quinn.

However, upon closer examination, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is actually a depiction of the character from the video game Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. Other actors from the DC Extended Universe who are also conspicuously absent are Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill and Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot.

Instead, the image features Tyler Hoechlin’s version of the Last Son of Krypton from The CW’s Superman & Lois series and comic book art of Wonder Woman. While the poster was probably just a poor creative choice from the design team at DC, the exclusion of popular actors like Margot Robbie has led folks to believe that some major recasting news is on the horizon.

All fans are welcome to an ALL-NEW EPIC STREAMING EVENT celebrating everything DC. Join us for #DCFanDome at https://t.co/SyKFjcIr1y on October 16 💥



PLUS calling all kids and families! Meet us in the DC Multiverse at #DCKidsFanDome. pic.twitter.com/sFl0DNDn5m — DC (@DCComics) August 31, 2021

Although nothing has been officially confirmed yet, this is what we know so far. The Suicide Squad may have been the last time Margot Robbie suited up as Harley Quinn. Following an underwhelming box office debut, Warner Bros is rumored to be in search of a new actress to take on the role. According to Beyond The Trailer, the studio wanted to see how well Robbie’s interpretation of Harley was received before deciding the character’s future in the DC Extended Universe.

While the casting rumors may come as a disappointment to Margot Robbie fans, the actress was planning to take a break from playing Harley anyway. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Margot Robbie said filming The Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey back-to-back was tiring. She also noted that and playing Harley is “exhausting” so some time off from the character is something she’s looking forward to. “I don’t know when we’re next going to see her. I’m just as intrigued as everyone else is,” she told the publication.

Margot Robbie isn’t the only DC actor fans are concerned about. The fate of Henry Cavill’s Superman has been a hot topic ever since fans were first introduced to Man of Steel eight years ago. The film kicked off the DC Extended Universe and Cavill’s tenure as Superman. Since then, the actor has appeared as the popular hero in several movies but not in a direct sequel.

There have been numerous rumors about Man of Steel 2 being in the works. One story claimed J.J. Abrams was producing the film, while others stated that Henry Cavill was signing on to return. Interestingly, Man of Steel writer David S. Goyer thinks a sequel could still happen with Cavill as the Last Son of Krypton.

And following some controversial tweets about Israel and Palestine, Gal Gadot’s future as Wonder Woman is reportedly on shaky ground. According to the rumor mill, Warner Bros wanted her to delete the tweet and rescind the statement but Gadot refused. As a result, the role of Wonder Woman will be recast in The Flash.