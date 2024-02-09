Late Night With The Devil Called Brilliant By Stephen King, See What He Couldn’t Stop Watching

By Jeffrey Rapaport |

David Dastmalchian in Late Night With The Devil

We thankfully live in a world enriched by inventive horror films: Hereditary, Get Out, and, now, Late Night With The Devil. The forthcoming movie emerges as a refreshing nightmare that captivated none other than the master of horror himself, Stephen King. The maestro of terror lauded the film, which received its world premiere at last year’s SXSW Film Festival, as “absolutely brilliant.”

Obviously, this testifies to its unique allure and gripping narrative.

The film’s aesthetic replicates the ’70s brilliantly. Specifically, the movie recreates the notorious 1970s live TV event on a late-night talk show, “Night Owls,” a program similar to the variety shows that were a norm of the era. David Dastmalchian stars as Jack Delroy, the charismatic yet desperate host of the show at the heart of Late Night With The Devil, who orchestrates a Halloween special in an attempt to salvage plummeting ratings.

This very special special ensures more than the standard late-night fare. Indeed, the special spirals into a horrifying ordeal, setting the stage for a real-life demonic presence involving what seems to be an exorcism, shocking the nation glued to their television screens like Stephen King was.

Late Night With The Devil

Eerie classics like Ghostwatch and the WNUF Halloween Special inspired the film—in addition to, clearly, The Exorcist and the ’70s more generally. The trailer alone wonderfully blends the chaotic energy of live television with the sinister, gripping aesthetics of effective horror and the supernatural.

Australian siblings Colin and Cameron Cairnes directed Late Night With The Devil; horror fans might know them for their work on 100 Bloody Acres and Scare Campaign. The trailer, however short, evidences their keen eye for horror and satire.

Furthermore, Dastmalchian’s portrayal of Delroy provides a riveting center—an anchor—to the film’s maelstrom of horror. The actor is widely known for his supporting roles in projects like The Dark Knight and Oppenheimer; his performance in the online clip hints at the nuanced depth we’ve come to see from Dastmalchian’s, depicting a talk show host whose ambition drives the narrative into dark places indeed.

Noticeably, Late Night With The Devil’s dedication to authenticity—from the meticulous recreation of a 1970s TV set to the inspired choice of casting Dastmalchian—underscores the Cairnes brothers’ commitment to their vision.

The production design seems to function almost as a character itself, painstakingly recreating the era’s television aesthetic. The production is complete with period-appropriate set designs and camera work, all capturing the essence of ’70s broadcast TV.

David Dastmalchian in Late Night With The Devil

More than merely enhancing the film’s atmosphere, the creative vision pays homage to the era’s unique—and, let’s face it, uniquely goofy—television culture, which included a veritable excess of cheaply shot late-night talk shows.

And what better endorsement could a horror film like Late Night With The Devil hope for than a thumbs-up from Stephen King? King heaping praise on the movie emphasizes its potentially wide impact. The trailer alone points to a unique cinematic experience transcending traditional horror boundaries.

The freaky Excorsist-esque jump scare at the beginning of the trailer, the trippy, hallucinatory montage afterward, and the atmospheric dread saturating the footage throughout excite us to see what impressed Stephen King.