Kingsman Director Creating Superman Trilogy And Wants To Reboot Star Wars

Matthew Vaughn is eager to start working on a Superman trilogy that borrows from the Richard Donner Superman films, but Warner Bros. wasn’t interested, according to Deadline. While talking shop on the Josh Horowitz-hosted Happy Sad Confused podcast, Vaughn mentioned that he proposed a trilogy in which Krypton’s explosion happened on a slightly different timeline and explored the planet’s mass exodus after Superman had already grown up. In this version of events, the main villains would be Zod, Brainiac, and Lex Luthor until Krypton meets its explosive fate.

Vaughn, who most recently directed Argylle, doesn’t just want to stop with a Superman trilogy. During his interview, he mentioned that he would love to see what he could do with the Star Wars franchise on the cinematic front. Though he praises the TV series that Disney+ has put out in recent years, he feels that the Star Wars movies have strayed too far from what made them special by alienating the Skywalker family that was so prominently featured in the original trilogy. In other words, Vaughn would love to reboot the franchise and tell his own story involving Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Darth Vader.

But with reboots of beloved properties comes backlash from die-hard fans. Despite the potential fallout that a new Superman trilogy or Star Wars movie would incite, Vaughn has no qualms about playing around with the canon and putting a fresh spin on both properties. In his own words, Vaughn stated that by revisiting some of our favorite characters, he could capture the attention of an entirely new younger audience who may be receptive to a unique retelling of events.

If given the opportunity to helm a Superman trilogy or Star Wars reboot, Vaughn would do so in a heartbeat. In regard to Star Wars, Vaughn thinks that there is an apparent need for a new epic film that wins over audiences again. And he’s right to think this when you consider the ill-fated Rise of Skywalker film that failed to live up to fan expectations.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves because the idea of Superman trilogy doesn’t necessarily fit in the mix with James Gunn’s reboot of the DCU. With Superman: Legacy slated for a 2025 release, marking the DCU’s official reboot on the cinematic front, it’s safe to say that we’re not going to see another trilogy get squeezed in while Legacy is being hyped up.

In an ideal world, we’ll eventually see Vaughn’s vision of a Superman trilogy manifest. For the time being, however, we’re just dreaming big, and we have to consider the fact that this idea was already pitched and turned down.

Though the Kingsman director has lofty ambitions, it’s simply not the right time for a new Superman trilogy. Simply put, there are already a number of Superman and Star Wars titles slated for release, and Vaughn himself recognizes that messing with established canon could potentially alienate audiences. But if the stars ultimately end up aligning, it’s not outside the realm of possibility that we’ll one day be able to witness Vaughn’s mind at work on these two cinematic fronts.