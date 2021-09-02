A John Cena Comedy Has A Sequel In The Works

By Charlene Badasie | 6 seconds ago

After a successful opening weekend on Hulu, Vacation Friends is getting a sequel. 20th Century Studios revealed the news after the John Cena starrer earned the title of “most-watched original movie” in Hulu history. The new sequel film is currently titled Honeymoon Friends.

According to Deadline, Clay Tarver will return to write and direct Honeymoon Friends, which will reunite the main cast and producer Todd Garner. John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, and Meredith Hagner are also set to reprise their roles from the first movie.

Vacation Friends is directed by Clay Tarver, from a script he co-wrote with Tom Mullen, Tim Mullen, Jonathan Goldstein, and John Francis Daley. The movie was produced by Todd Garner and Timothy M. Bourne, with Steve Pink and Sean Robins serving as executive producers.

The storyfollows Marcus (Lil Rel Howery) and Emily (Yvonne Orji), a straight-laced couple who set off to Mexico for a romantic holiday. However, things go awry when they become friends with the thrill-seeking Ron (John Cena) and Kyla (Meredith Hagner). The group embarks on a whirlwind bonding adventure during their week away. But when it’s time to go home, the relationship turns awkward as Ron and Kyla aren’t ready for the vacation friendship to end.

Vacation Friends premiered on Hulu in the United States and on Disney Plus internationally as a Star Original. The project was 20th Century Studios’ first movie to have a simultaneous global release on the Hulu and Disney Plus streaming platforms. Although it’s billed as a midsize comedy, John Cena’s star power probably had a lot to do with the film’s success.

In a recent interview about taking on more comedic roles, John Cena explained how the genre could relate to his career in WWE. The 44-year-old star said he loved the correlation that comedy, especially stand-up comedy, has to the world of WWE.

“In WWE we can’t really be on our craft all time because it involves having a ring and doing our stuff,” John Cena said. “Comedians always seem to be in it and always seem to be like, ‘Oh, well maybe that could be a bit.’ I really like to see that process and hear about that journey, and it was really fun getting Rel’s perspective on all that.”

The former WWE superstar recently had success as Jakob Toretto in the Fast and Furious franchise’s F9. It’s still unclear if John Cena will reprise his role in the upcoming Fast films. But the Vacation Friends star said he wasn’t allowing himself to think about the future of his character.

However, we do know that John Cena is currently working on The Suicide Squad spin-off series Peacemaker, which is due to be released on HBO Max next year. The series will see Cena reprise his movie role as the ruthless killer.

Described as a “douchey Captain America” who will do anything to achieve peace, John Cena’s Peacemaker is one of the newest additions to the DC Extended Universe. The spinoff show was first announced in September 2020, with James Gunn attached to write and produce, every episode, while taking on directing duties on a few episodes as well.

Meanwhile, the news of a Vacation Friends sequel is an encouraging sign as the team at 20th Century Studios ramps up its slate of films for the company’s streaming services. There are several features in the works that will stream as Hulu Originals, including the suspense thriller No Exit, The Princess, and the Shakespeare-inspired romantic comedy Rosaline.