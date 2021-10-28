Jeremy Renner Reveals Which Avenger Stole Props From Set

By Charlene Badasie | 1 day ago

With less than a month to go before fans get to see the first two episodes of Marvel’s Hawkeye, series star Jeremy Renner has been hard at work promoting his new show. The actor has one of the longest tenures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having wielded the bow and arrow since 2011’s Thor. However, he never got to take home any souvenirs from the movies. Jeremy Renner made the revelation during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “Over the decade or so of doing The Avengers and all that sort of stuff, I never took anything because they told us not to, and my mom taught me well,” the Oscar nominee said. “So, I never took anything, right?” However, he did notice when other actors did.

The Hawkeye star then ratted out all his co-stars, telling Kimmel that they all took something from the set. “All the Avengers took stuff, the dirtbags! They stole something.” He went on the mention Chris Hemsworth specifically, “Thor’s got his hammer.”

Not wanting to be left out, Jeremy Renner told the audience how, after filming the Disney+ series, he asked the studio if he could borrow the Hawkeye suit for a gig at his daughter’s school. “So I finally asked after doing the TV series because I got asked to be the valet guy at my daughter’s school. They need help when you drop off your kid at school, they need an adult.”

The actor said the only way he was going to be a school-drop-off valet was dressed as Hawkeye! So Jeremy Renner finally has the costume. Although he did say he wasn’t sure if Marvel is going to ask for it back. But if they do, he said he probably won’t give it back at this point, because he finally got it! You can see his full interview on the show below:

Hawkeye will be directed by Amber Finlayson, Katie Ellwood, and Rhys Thomas, from a script by Jonathan Igla. Marvel Studios is producing the project. The series shares continuity with the films of the franchise and takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Jeremy Renner is reprising his film role as Clint Barton/Hawkeye alongside Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop – the skilled archer who made her comic book debut in 2005. The series is said to further explore Clint’s time as Ronin, while he trains Kate to take over the mantle of Hawkeye.

Interestingly, the project’s working title, Anchor Point, was actually a nod to the first volume of Kelly Thompson’s comic book series that was published in 2017. It was Kate Bishop’s first solo comic series after appearing in the Young Avengers issues. Disney has not yet confirmed if they have plans to give Kate her own spin-off series, or if she will appear in future Marvel films.

In addition to Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, the series also features Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

Hawkeye will premiere on Disney+ on November 24th and will consist of six episodes. The Jeremy Renner starrer concludes on December 22nd and is part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A spin-off series focused on Alaqua Cox’s character Maya Lopez / Echo is currently in development.